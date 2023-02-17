Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,468 in the last 365 days.

The Secrets to Social Success

Her students don’t have to look far for an example of a thriving influencer. Golbeck’s @TheGoldenRatio4 accounts, chronicling the antics of her six (!) rescue golden retrievers, have more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter and 400,000-plus on Snapchat; 209,000 people follow her professional TikTok account, where she dispenses quick-hit social media and internet privacy tips and analysis.

She shows students how it’s easiest to trend on TikTok, where they—or political organizations, companies or mommy bloggers—can easily manipulate algorithms. “Use trending music, caption, tag, post in the right place” at least three times a day for the first few weeks, she said. For a visuals-first platform like Instagram, don’t just snap a selfie on the beach; wear branded products and tag the companies, shamelessly include a cute dog, add popular hashtags and learn about photo composition and editing to capture engaging angles and eye-catching colors.

Few students rise to Golbeck’s challenge. But two-thirds rack up more than 1,000 “likes”—impressive, considering most students create accounts for the class. Ones that manage to go viral range from an awkward middle school photo on Reddit to spooky facts and corny jokes about cemeteries on TikTok. (The @GhostlyArchive account by Rosie Grant MLIS ’22, shown at right, has earned so much traction that she gets paid for posts, as well as freebies like Airbnb stays and alcohol.)

“You think that cute girl is just posting pictures and making a million dollars a year,” Golbeck said. “She makes it look effortless, but she’s doing a ton of work—and she’s not making a million dollars.”

You just read:

The Secrets to Social Success

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.