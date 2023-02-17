Stem, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Stem, Inc (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Stem investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Company's stock experienced a decline in value after Blue Orca Capital released a report on January 11, 2023, claiming that Stem had been secretly funding its primary customer to buy energy storage systems from the company and that its software business was not as successful as it appeared.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising