Synthetic Data Generation Market Value to Cross USD 3.5 Billion by 2031

Synthetic Data Generation Market Value

Increasing digital initiative, & availability of advanced & robust IT infrastructure opens up numerous possibilities for synthetic data generation solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global synthetic data generation market is estimated to generate $168.93 million in 2021 and $3.5 billion by 2031.

Surge in digitalization transformation across enterprises and rise in adoption of advanced technology such AI and ML fuel the growth of the global synthetic data generation market. However, lack of skilled workforce is likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for connected devices and IoT and other technologies will present new growth opportunities for the global synthetic data generation market in the coming years.

The solution segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share of two-thirds of the global synthetic data generation market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is because the adoption of synthetic data generation provides numerous benefits to the industry such as, streamlining business processes, eliminating manual processes and reducing time and costs. However, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.7% from 2022 to 2031. The adoption of synthetic data generation enhances software maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it and minimizing the deployment cost & risks, and others.

The on-premise segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global synthetic data generation market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous advantages offered by on-premise deployment, such as a high level of data security and safety. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 38.2% in 2031, owing to the high adoption of cloud-based synthetic data generation due to its low cost and easier maintenance.

The tabular data segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on data type, the tabular data segment held the largest share of nearly two-fifths of the global synthetic data generation market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, as tabular data presentation helps in simplifying complex data, comparing different data sets, bringing out the important aspects, and provides the foundation for statistical analysis. However, the text data segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 39.8% in 2031, as text data has greater use in research and art projects.

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global synthetic data generation market. This is due to increase in usage of synthetic data generation in BFSI, retail, healthcare and other sectors in the region to improve business outcome and customer experience. However, the Asia-Pacific market is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 40.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of advanced technologies such as AI/ML and big data, and higher adoption of cloud-based services such as robotics.

Leading Market Players

• Gretel Labs

• Microsoft Corporation

• Meta

• IBM Corporation

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Synthesis AI

• CVEDIA Inc.

• Datagen

• Mostly AI

• Amazon.com, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest synthetic data generation market share in 2021.

• By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest synthetic data generation market share in 2021.

• On the basis of data type, the tabular data segment accounted for the largest synthetic data generation market share in 2021.

• On the basis of application, the AI training and development segment accounted for the largest synthetic data generation market share in 2021.

