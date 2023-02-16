Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,396 in the last 365 days.

Registration for 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K to start this weekend

MACAU, February 16 - The 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Sands China Ltd., will be held on 19 March.  Registration will be open from 9:00 a.m. on 18 February (Saturday) for the 10K race, and from 9:00 a.m. on 19 February (Sunday) for Fun Run.  Places available for this year’s event include 7,000 for 10K and 3,000 for Fun Run.  Registration will be closed when all places are filled.

In line with e-governance development as promoted by the Macao SAR Government, would-be participants may register at the event’s official website www.macao10k.com, or via the newly-implemented method of ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app.

All would-be participants are required to have a personal online registration account with the Macao International 10K or the Macao International Marathon. Participants without an online account may create a new one. Upon successfully opening an account, participants may log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password may reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Macau App, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants are reminded to read the regulations carefully and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions.  For more information, please visit the official website www.macao10k.comor the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

You just read:

Registration for 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K to start this weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.