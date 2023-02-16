Registration for 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K to start this weekend

MACAU, February 16 - The 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Sands China Ltd., will be held on 19 March. Registration will be open from 9:00 a.m. on 18 February (Saturday) for the 10K race, and from 9:00 a.m. on 19 February (Sunday) for Fun Run. Places available for this year’s event include 7,000 for 10K and 3,000 for Fun Run. Registration will be closed when all places are filled.

In line with e-governance development as promoted by the Macao SAR Government, would-be participants may register at the event’s official website www.macao10k.com, or via the newly-implemented method of ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app.

All would-be participants are required to have a personal online registration account with the Macao International 10K or the Macao International Marathon. Participants without an online account may create a new one. Upon successfully opening an account, participants may log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password may reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Macau App, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants are reminded to read the regulations carefully and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macao10k.comor the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.