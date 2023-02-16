Submit Release
Results of visitor expenditure survey for the 4th Quarter of 2022

MACAU, February 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) dropped by 23.5% year-on-year to MOP4.83 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, owing to a decrease in the number of visitor arrivals. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP4.12 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP709 million) fell by 19.6% and 40.3% year-on-year respectively.

Visitors spent an average of MOP3,614 in the fourth quarter, up by 11.7% year-on-year. Per-capita spending of same-day visitors (MOP1,188) grew by 15.7% year-on-year, while that of overnight visitors (MOP5,572) decreased by 13.7%. Visitors from mainland China spent MOP3,736 on average, up by 11.6% year-on-year; yet, per-capita spending of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (MOP6,179) dropped by 15.9%.

As regards type of expense, visitors spent primarily on shopping (62.5% of total) in the fourth quarter, followed by food & beverage (17.2%) and accommodation (14.1%). Per-capita shopping spending of visitors rose by 2.4% year-on-year to MOP2,260, which was mainly spent on cosmetics & perfume (MOP657), food products (MOP372) and handbags & shoes (MOP358). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for shopping (MOP2,337) and visiting relatives or friends (MOP2,006) went up by 7.2% and 52.4% year-on-year respectively, while spending of those coming for vacation (MOP5,650) dropped by 16.8%.

For the whole year of 2022, total spending of visitors amounted to MOP18.17 billion, down by 25.7% year-on-year. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP14.91 billion) declined by 30.0% year-on-year, whereas that of same-day visitors (MOP3.25 billion) rose by 3.7%.

Per-capita spending of visitors edged up by 0.4% year-on-year to MOP3,187 in 2022, with that of overnight visitors (MOP6,004) and same-day visitors (MOP1,011) rising by 4.1% and 29.3% respectively. As regards type of expense, per-capita shopping spending of visitors (MOP2,110) rose by 2.6% year-on-year, while spending on food & beverage (MOP488) and accommodation (MOP428) decreased by 4.3% and 9.4% respectively.

With respect to interviewed visitors’ comments, their satisfaction towards various services and facilities in Macao registered year-on-year increases in 2022. The proportions of visitors who expressed satisfaction with environmental hygiene (96.8%), public facilities (95.4%) and hotel establishments (95.0%) rose by 0.2, 0.4 and 0.9 percentage points year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, 76.0% of the visitors considered that there were adequate tourist attractions in Macao, a notable rise of 5.0 percentage points year-on-year.

