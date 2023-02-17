Trilogy Investment Company Breaks Ground on 84-unit Build-To-Rent Project in Phoenix, AZ
Encanto Villas to deliver its first units in the fourth quarter 2024
Avondale is a strategic priority for our team with a high barrier to entry within the booming Phoenix market. Encanto Villas is the first of three (3) purpose-built communities we are working on.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy Investment Company, an integrated land development company and leading national provider of Build-To-Rent housing communities, in a joint venture partnership with Cimbra Partners LLC (through its subsidiary Cimbra Investors Encanto, LLC) has broken ground on seven (7) acres of land at the corner of Encanto Blvd. and N. Avondale Blvd. in Avondale, AZ.
The 84-unit townhome community called Encanto Villas, a Reve Community will include three-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhomes with a garage, flex 3rd bedroom/office, 9 foot ceilings, full stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, etc. Situated directly across from state of the art West Point High School and in close proximity to all that Avondale has to offer, residents will enjoy a true homeowner experience with the privacy and security of a gated, townhome community. The neighborhood boasts boutique amenities with a dog park, clubhouse with a pool, grilling stations, and more amenities that will facilitate an active and social community. Best in class property management team will also organize and facilitate guest events to build community for our residents, which is our ultimate mission for each neighborhood we develop.
“Avondale is a strategic priority for our acquisitions team with strong fundamentals and a high barrier to entry within the booming Phoenix market,” said Jason Joseph, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Investment Company. “Encanto Villas is the first of three (3) purpose-built communities our team is excited to deliver to the City of Avondale.”
“We continue to see attractive Build-To-Rent investment opportunities across the Phoenix MSA, including in the City of Avondale,” said César J. Rodríguez, Managing Partner for Cimbra Partners. “The growth in this sector is being propelled by shifting demographics, increasing concerns around housing attainability and financial flexibility.”
About Trilogy Investment Company
Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides Build-To-Rent homes for Americans seeking the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice or have been priced out of the competitive housing market. Located in desirable neighborhoods in proximity to good schools and major economic drivers, these build-to-rent communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals desiring rental opportunities beyond traditional apartments. Created with targeted demographics in mind, these communities offer the flexibility of rentals with the stability, privacy, and social benefits of homeownership.
The team’s Build-To-Rent speed to market offers a competitive advantage over traditional multi-family construction in the form of intentionality. Their communities offer stability to people who want to surround themselves with social infrastructure and others in the permanent workforce but do not want the obligations of home ownership.
Trilogy has closed on more than 17 Build-To-Rent properties throughout the Southeast and Southwest.
