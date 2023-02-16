Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,392 in the last 365 days.

SI AND PNG IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES FINALISE DRAFT MOU AND SOP COOPERATION

SI AND PNG IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES FINALISE DRAFT MOU AND SOP COOPERATION

 

Officials from Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea Immigration Authorities have finalizes a draft bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for the upcoming Pacific Game in Honiara later in November 2023.

These documents were progressed following a one-week bilateral working group meeting in Honiara from 30 January to 3 February 2023 on the invitation of Solomon Islands Immigration Division.

Solomon Islands Deputy Director of Immigration, Mr Chris Akosawa acknowledged the offer from the Papua New Guinea Immigration Citizenship Authority for supporting the SI Immigration to prepare for SPG 2023.

Mr Akosawa commended the joint agency bilateral working group meeting as a timely preparation.

Solomon Islands Immigration is supported by the PNG ICA as part of deepening relations the two countries.

The PNG ICA team led by the Deputy Chief Migration Officer, Mr Wellington Navasivu assured SI Immigration that they have important roles to play when it comes to border security to protect citizens of both countries through sharing common borders, people relationships and common security challenges.

Mr Navasivu said, PNG ICA is ready to support Solomon Islands Immigration in the areas of trainings, and logistic for the SPG 2023; ensuring that SI Immigration is ready to facilitate and process huge numbers of athletes, visitors, diplomats and heads of delegations participating in the upcoming SPG 2023 in Honiara.

PNG ICA is willing to share from the lessons learnt when hosting the 2015 Pacific Games and other similar events including the Asia Pacific Economic summit.

Solomon Islands hosting the SPG 2023 in Honiara is a mile stone achievements for the Solomon Islands Government where PNG ICA is willing to assist Solomon Islands Immigration Division to ensure that safety and security of the country’s borders.

The draft MOU is expected to be expedited soon.

The draft MOU involves various opportunity for security cooperation, trainings, information sharing, and operationalizing the joint border operations at the SI-PNG Western borders.

ENDS///

You just read:

SI AND PNG IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES FINALISE DRAFT MOU AND SOP COOPERATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.