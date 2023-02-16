Submit Release
“SAFE GREEN GAMES” LAUNCHING CONFIRMED

The Pacific Games National Hosting Authority (NHA) has confirmed the launching of the Safe Green Games initiative scheduled for 3 March 2023.

The grand launching programme marks the beginning of beautification and clean-up activities within the entire Honiara City in the build-up towards the 2023 Pacific Games in November.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is scheduled to officially launch the Green Safe Games initiative at Lawson Tama stadium in the presence of Government Ministers, Members of Parliament, Private Sector, Diplomats, Public Servants, Students, Civil Society organisations and the general public of Honiara city.

“I am happy to announce that the grand launching of the Green Safe Games initiative is confirmed to take place on 3rd March at Lawson Tama stadium,” said NHA Chairman Dr. Jimmie Rodgers.

According to Rodgers, the initiative is targeted at beautifying Honiara as the host city for the games and beyond.

“Our aim is to leave a beautiful legacy after the games by improving the image of the city and quality of life for its residents,” Rodgers added.

The launch will also include a three-day event with Saturday 4 March, dedicated for a Major clean up in the City and Sunday 5 March, and a combined Church service at St Barnabas Cathedral.

The initiative aims to engage the entire population of the city to participate and take pride of a safe and beautiful city as host of the biggest sporting event in the Pacific region.

A major float parade from three major locations within the three Honiara wards to Lawson Tama stadium will be the key highlight of the event.

The Honiara public is encouraged to participate in the event.

