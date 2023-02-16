Catholic representative to SI presents letter of credence.

Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to the Solomon Islands, H.E Fremin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez and Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson Oti toasting to renewed friendship.

Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to the Solomon Islands, H.E Fremin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez was given a Forecourt Ceremony at Government House.

THE Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to the Solomon Islands has presented his letter of credence to the Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson Oti at Government House today.

His Excellency, Archbishop (Apostolic Nuncio) Fremin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez was recently appointed as the Holy See’s representative to the Solomon Islands with residence in Port Moresby, PNG.

In delivering his letter of credentials, H.E Rodriguez said he brings to the Solomon Islands the cordial and fatherly greetings and fervent best wishes of His Holiness Pope Francis.

He said the diplomatic relationship existing between Solomon Islands and the Holy See had been reinforced in the past 39 years of cooperation and mutual respect.

“With this same spirit, Pope Francis desires to maintain his close cooperation with this noble nation and to ensure his continued collaboration in promoting human development and the common good through the Catholic Church.

The Apostolic Nuncio stressed that the Catholic Church in Solomon Islands has been in the foreground in giving special contribution on the fields of spiritual guidance, education and health institutions.

He further stressed that The Holy See, in the international and diplomatic fields has the grave commitment to be engaged in the pursuit of the promotion of peace and harmony among nations and peoples and to help in the domestic tranquillity and progress of each country.

“This can be achieved only when we all work together for the integral human development, including the spiritual growth, safeguarding the personal dignity and the authentic human advancement.

The Apostolic Nuncio remarked that the Catholic Church is willing to cooperate in bringing to the people of Solomon Islands, the integral development needed to achieve a more just and engaged society.

Acting Governor-General of Solomon Islands, Hon. Patterson Oti in response accepted the letter of credence as H.E Fremin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez as Apostolic Nuncio to Solomon Islands.

Hon. Oti made mention of the greetings and fervent wishes His Holiness Pope Francis to the Government and people of Solomon Islands, and in turn offered greetings and prosperity to His Holiness, the Holy See and the Catholic Church.

He uttered his most utmost confidence in the new Apostolic Nuncio as a learned Ecclesiastical diplomat serving the Holy See, to continue maintain and further strengthening the two States relations, which is centered on mutual respect and admiration.

Hon. Oti said the Holy See’s support and engagement with Solomon Islands is impactful and evident through the significant contribution and role of the Catholic Church in the country.

The Holy See is the Central Government of the Catholic Church led by His Holiness Pope Francis as Bishop of Rome and Head of the Catholic Church.

The Holy See has preeminent jurisdiction over the Catholic Church and sovereignty over Vatican City, the City- State located within Rome, Italy which served as the seat of the Pope.

Solomon Islands and the Holy See established diplomatic relations in June 6th 1985 with their Apostolic Nunciature (Embassy of the Holy See) in Port Moresby being accredited to Solomon Islands.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE