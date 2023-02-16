Submit Release
Prime Minister meets Japan Ambassador

Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP, has assured Japan through its ambassador His Excellency MIWA Yoshiaki that Solomon Islands will continue to support Japan on matters of international interest.

Prime Minister Sogavare made the assurance when H.E Yoshiaki paid courtesy call to the Prime Minister this week.

The Prime Minister said Solomon Islands would always stand alongside Japan in its international endeavours.

The PM also acknowledged Japan for its assistance to the country in the areas of infrastructure developments, education and other areas of common interests.

H.E MIWA Yoshiaki briefed the PM on an on- going project that Japan pursued with Solomon Islands National University with the underlying aim of integrating agriculture, fisheries and environment.

H.E Yoshiaki also briefed the Prime Minister on Japan’s international interests such as the dumping of radioactive wastes in the Pacific Ocean, reiterating that the wastes are treated and safe.

-PM Press Sec

