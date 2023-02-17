Actress/Writer/Producer Lisa K. Crosato's female serial killer script, DEVOURED wins EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT Award

Actress/Writer/Producer Lisa K. Crosato Devoured Poster EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Devoured" an edge of your seat thriller based on the true-life story of the Sheila LaBarre murders, written by Actress/Writer/Producer Lisa K. Crosato has just won the EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT award from the Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival. She has teamed up with Joe Spanos and Sheila's sister Lynn Noojin to produce the feature set in Epping, New Hampshire. Since Lynn Noojin is a producer on the project, there will be new details that have never been revealed to the public in any book or film to date. Spanos spearheaded the project when he sparked a friendship with Lynn years ago and knew the story needed to be told.

The producers describe the project as Monster meets Fatal Attraction. The team have a recently completed Pitch Deck and welcome serious queries only.

After a car wreck left her in a coma for days, Sheila shared a vision with her sister Lynn that she was told by men in white robes that she was to go back to earth to become an avenging angel and rid the world of pedophiles.

Crosato said, “Writing this script was a deep dive into the psyche of a very disturbed woman who many believe has killed more people than the two men she was convicted of murdering.” Her first victim was boyfriend Michael Deloge and then boyfriend Kenny Countie in the early 2000s. Unidentified human toes were found on Sheila LaBarre’s 115-acre farm in Epping, NH.

She also said, “Female serial killers are very rare, and this story is absolutely riveting when you get a true glimpse into her childhood abuse and trauma. We just don’t expect women to be capable of such horrific crimes.”

Crosato has won awards for other scripts and projects and was mentored by famed screenwriter Mardik Martin (Raging Bull, Mean Streets) when writing her first screenplay XXL. She will be attending the 75th annual DGA Awards February 18th. She is repped by Sherry Lee Lowery Kilpatrick at GTK PR.

Contact: lcrosato@hotmail.com for more information on DEVOURED.