Milwaukee CBP Intercepts Shipment of Prescription Medication

MILWAUKEE, Wis.—On Valentine’s Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at an Express Consignment Operations hub seized a shipment containing 72 Amoxicillin 100mg capsules, six vials of Penicillin Powder, eight 8mg vials of Betamethasone, and 200 Diclofenac 100mg tablets-all of which require a doctor’s prescription.

Working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CBP seized the shipment of foreign unapproved medications since the FDA prohibits the introduction or delivery for introduction into interstate commerce, or the adulterated or misbranding of any food, drug, device, tobacco product, or cosmetic. The shipment was arriving from Mexico and was heading to a residence in Milwaukee. Prescription medications are regulated by FDA, because unapproved products can contain unknown ingredients that may be ineffective or dangerous.

“Consumer health and safety are our key concerns when Customs and Border Protection officers enforce prescription medication imports,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Counterfeit products that you ingest could seriously hurt you. They are manufactured in unregulated and unsanitary facilities with ingredients that you cannot be sure are authentic.”

CBP works in conjunction with FDA to intercept illegal shipments like these from entering the commerce of the United States. Consumers may think they are getting a “great deal” by purchasing medication online from third party sellers, but it is impossible to determine the products’ safety, efficacy, or legitimacy. CBP recommends consumers talk with trained and licensed medical professionals and receive a prescription for controlled medication.

“Pirated goods, such as prescription medication, threaten our economy and put American consumers at risk,” said Milwaukee Port Director Holly Smith. “Our officers and specialists enforce hundreds of laws for many partner agencies and are committed to ensuring the health and safety of American citizens.”

CBP provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with any state and federal import regulations.

