Famous Pipa Musician Yinfang Jing joined the Chinese Culture Night-Light and Shadow Journey Concert

Co-organized by the Eagle Dragon Media, Merano Cultural Performing Arts, and Shanghai Film Group, Yinfang Jing, among other famous Orchestra musicians, was invited to perform live.

Sponsored by the Chinese government for its diaspora in the United States of America, the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles collaborated with the Shanghai Federation of returned overseas Chinese to arrange an event commemorating the Chinese new year. The Chinese Culture Night-Light and Shadow Journey Concert was held on February 2, 2023, at the Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel hotel. Many famous and globally renowned personalities were invited to be part of the event. The night was celebrated in full swing, rejoicing all the Chinese traditions and making it feel like home away from home.

The event was co-organized by Eagle Dragon Media, Merano Cultural Performing Arts, and Shanghai Film Group, a joint production to further Sino-American friendship through the exchanged inter-cultural ties; the invites were also extended to the American personalities who have contributed towards the perseverance of Chinese culture in the country. The star-studded night also saw the International famous young Pipa Musician, Deputy Secretary-General and Standing Director of Canada China Cultural Communication Association, Canada China Culture Ambassador, and Deputy Head of Purple Phoenix Chinese Women's Orchestra, Yinfang Jing, perform live.

Other notable names who performed included Liu Xinru, Li Gang and Yang Ziping, among others. The concert was headed by the national forest level conductor of the Eying Orchestra' Street' and many other classical film musicians, Xie Jun. He has been a prominent name in bringing together artists from China and America to produce music, dance, opera and other traditions. The journey of light and shadow was depicted through his contributions, an epic mix of cultures, bringing together people of two countries who are continents apart, yet brought together through the universal language of love, mutual respect and appreciation for the art.

Yinfang Jing was honored for her noteworthy, commendable contributions to Orchestra music; she has been keen on preserving the originality of the music while also adhering to modern-day music needs. A bona fide expert at playing multiple instruments, she has previously served as a member of the China Nationalities Orchestra Society, Director of the Sino-US Chinese Musician Association. She has been actively contributing to the music field and founded Jing Fang Music Education. Her experience includes serving as an expert Judge at the finals of the 2nd Golden Sunshine Youth Art Performance in 2021.

'I felt honored to be part of such a memorable night, I thank and am grateful to the Chinese government for providing me with this opportunity. I am dedicated to promoting Orchestra in the United States of America and shall continue to do so. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Light and Shadow Journey Concert. Everything’s seems authentic, I felt like being back home. I thank all the organizers for hosting a successful event. To Sino-American friendship, cheers.' —- Yinfang Jing, Orchestra Performer.

The performances from other music and film groups also lightened up the culture night, the likes of which included the American Chinese Orchestra, China Film Performing Arts Society, Shanghai Film Actors Troupe, China-US Chinese Theater Alliance, Yali Dance School, WDTSF Tianlai Cloud Children's Choir, and Yue Opera Alliance came together to give stellar performances leaving the audience stunned with the powerhouses of talents they had. They played a mix of musical instruments, creating fusion genres of Chinese and American music.

The Deputy Consul General, Li Zhiqiang, also took the stage to deliver a speech, thanking all the attendees and performers for making the night possible and wishing a happy, blissful Chinese new year to everyone; he praised the tedious hard work of the organizers for making it all possible, he appreciated the Eagle Dragon Media and Merano Cultural Performing Arts for their efforts to bring the people of different cultures closer through the promotion of such events and expressed his good intentions towards the growing harmony between two countries.

To read more about the event, please head over to 点亮光影之旅！2023鹰飞龙腾庆新春中华文化之夜暨 "光影之旅音乐会" 洛杉矶隆重举行.

