Underline Science Among the Top 50 Emerging Companies Across the Information and Data Industry

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underline Science, a disruptive video-first research database for scholarly content from scientific conferences, has been named one the top Emerging 50 companies of 2023 – an annual rank by Outsell, a research and advisory firm focused on the information, data, and analytics sectors.

Every year Outsell recognizes startups and newcomers to watch across every segment of the information industry that are under $3 million in revenue or were founded within the previous five years. Outsell rates the Emerging 50 against four criteria:

- uniqueness of their approaches to the market

- alignment to market need

- promise/potential of their target markets

- strength of their platform approach and/or ability to create leverage.

In its recent analysis Outsell has noted that Underline Science “meets the STEM demand for rapid global collaboration and dissemination of current research,” adding that it addresses the growing demand for presentations in scholarly communications, and further accelerates the integration of multimedia into the formal scholarly record.

“Offering a digital library is an especially smart move in serving the YouTube and TikTok generation of students, scholars, and scientists,” said Lettie Conrad, lead analyst at Outsell, in a recent report about Underline Science.

With more than 1,000 presentations added every month to its already 30,000+ DOI-enabled video library, Underline Science has become one the most comprehensive databases of the latest cutting-edge research on STEM as well as Life, Health and Social Sciences.

The library contains over 22,000 video lectures on artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing covering design principles and applications on topics including data mining, neural networks and language models; it is becoming a go-to source for any researcher focused on those scholarly subjects.

“Since our start in 2020, our mission has been to enable and facilitate scientific communications and exchange of scholarly knowledge across platforms and geographies,” said Alex Lazinica, CEO of Underline Science. “Outsell’s recognition of the work we do is an honor and motivation to accelerate our plans and expand our service to all scholars and researchers who will benefit from the knowledge stored in our library.”