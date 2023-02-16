Mukesh Sharma, CryptoMize launched a Sentiment Management platform under the umbrella of Perception Perfection Services

Mukesh Sharma, head of CryptoMize and Digital Media Expert launched a premier Sentiment Management platform under the umbrella of Perception Perfection Service

Mukesh Sharma, the premier Digital Media Expert, has just announced the public launch of an improved and advanced Sentiment Management Service under the umbrella of Perception Perfection to manage public sentiment in the digital media. This innovative offering by his company, CryptoMize, is a highly efficient way to deal with all kinds of Negative, Neutral, Positive or Misinformed and Masala and Glitter Overloaded Opinions on the internet and to manage the entities from the havoc or threats that they could inflict.

The visionary CEO of CryptoMize, Mr. Mukesh Sharma, crafted a suite of comprehensive, cutting-edge technologies that are the heart of Sentiment Management Services that have proved highly impactful in all mission-critical scenarios for various elite clients. As of result of this, it becomes quite easy to monitor, depict, control, and drive public sentiment at all levels of digital media. His innovative approach combines a total of six super services into one comprehensive service package to extensively manage the sentiment on various digital platforms, Search Engines, Social Media, and other facets of Digital Media. The launch of these services has created a major influx of capacity as well as the complexity of various other service deliverables that the organization is currently offering as well, ranging from, Perception Management, Reputation Management, Branding, Public Relations, Outreach Management, and Promotional Parlance simply because the public or the audience's sentiment is the very specific goal of all these in the end.

Since the organization CryptoMize has grown into a powerhouse Digital Conglomerate, it has, over the last decade, acquired and cultured various resources which are now readily available for deployment at a moment's notice. These resources include but are not limited to proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning tools, minutely detailed process flows and strategies for tackling all kinds of scenarios a country-level campaign could throw at them, extremely skilled manned resources, and a comprehensive KPI Driven project management system to tie them all.

The general execution process for Sentiment Management begins at overpowered Digital Listening and Big Data Mining which yields literally everything that has been shared or mentioned on the web on a particular keyword, further, the same data is fed into AI and ML based analysis engines that convert the bulk of data into information which is then supplied to Sentiment Analysis Relays which funnel the entire data into Positive, Negative and Neutral Buckets. Once we have a comprehensive actionable and strategy based on these, the same is then fed to the teams and automated relays for promotion or neutralization. In simple words, The company utilizes various technologies, strategies, and process over time to achieve Sentiment Management as an outcome. Simplifying it further, the company manages to perform Detection and Extraction with Digital Listening Services, Sentiment Classification with Sentiment Analysis, Strategizing as per the processes, and in the end, Channel Management with Search Management or Social Media Management, based on what action is deemed needed.

In the world of visible opinions and reviews, the company offers comprehensive services which enable you to listen, extract, analyze, control, and manage sentiment that benefits the clients' cause. The company's solutions are based on innovative natural language processing technologies that make it easier to understand what is being said about people to improve perceptions.

The solution is specifically made to address the issues of "Communication Gaps" between the audience and benefactors, the "Reduced Credibility" of the client, and most importantly, the "Unmanaged Narrative" among the masses about the client. Communication gaps are the prominent issues that the service addresses. The company prides itself on providing pointers to communication gaps that people may be facing about clients in digital spaces.

With these automated technologies and proprietary tools, CryptoMize will help companies to manage public and market perception by tracking positive and negative news about their business and brand on social media and other online sources. The service enables clients to monitor, measure, and manage public sentiment for their brand, company or Individuals.

"Our service is designed to be a complete analysis of various digital platforms by adopting a scientific and self-learning technique of analyzing millions of words daily and creating a database containing all relevant information regarding public opinions. Our projection and strategies serve your cause by computational mining and categorizing online mentions that project positive, negative, and neutral sentiments to determine people's attitude towards the market and navigating the narrative as an outcome." - Dr. Jyoti, COO at CryptoMize

With the ability to identify positive and negative sentiments around any topic in real-time, the company offers an invaluable tool for businesses to manage their online presence. And this is just the beginning; CryptoMize aims to bring multiple-language processing technology based deliverables to manage the perception prevailing across an unending list of macro and micro digital media platforms across the internet, throughout the year 2023 and as part of expansion efforts to cover the entire world by the end of 2025.

