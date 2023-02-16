Mobal Releases Revolutionary Integration with OpenAI to Deliver a Groundbreaking Business Listings Management Solution

Mobal Announces Integration with ChatGpt for Automatic Post Generation.

Mobal, a leading business listing management platform, is excited to announce its integration with ChatGpt, a state-of-the-art language model developed by OpenAI. With this integration, Mobal can now offer automatic post generation to its customers, enabling them to generate high-quality posts quickly and easily.

This new feature is a game-changer for businesses struggling to keep up with content creation demands. With ChatGpt, Mobal can generate posts that are not only high-quality but also unique and engaging. Customers can customize each generated post with images, links, and other elements, ensuring their online presence is consistent and professional.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this new feature to our customers," said Siri Enckell, Marketing Lead at Mobal. “Business listings are absolutely crucial for businesses with physical locations to manage, and we understand how time-consuming it can be to create high-quality content. With our integration with ChatGpt, our customers can now generate posts quickly and easily, freeing up time to focus on other aspects of their business."

In addition to automatic post generation, Mobal also offers a scheduling feature that allows customers to schedule their posts for a specific date and time. This is especially useful for businesses that want to target particular audiences or post at optimal times for engagement.

The integration with ChatGpt also includes multilingual support, enabling businesses that operate in multiple countries to generate posts in different languages. This is an essential feature for companies that want to reach diverse audiences and expand their global reach.

About Mobal

Mobal is a leading business listing management platform that helps businesses manage their profiles on Google, Apple, and Facebook more efficiently. With powerful tools and features, including automatic post-generation and scheduling, Mobal makes it easy for customers to create engaging and professional content. Mobal is committed to helping its customers succeed in the ever-changing business listing landscape.

For more information about Mobal, visit www.mobal.io

