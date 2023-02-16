100% Records LLC to Appear at SOBEWFF February 23-26

South Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - 100% Record and the artists that they represent will be making an appearance at South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2023. This festival is a national, four-day destination event that showcases some of the world's most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities. This festival will feature live music from prominent artists, including those represented by 100% Records LLC.

Owner and founder of 100% Records, Dren Starr, has expressed his excitement for this upcoming event and the opportunity it presents for his label and his team. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival brings out crowds from all across the country for live music, culinary experiences, and doubles as a charity event.

Starr, who has over 30 years of music industry experience, has seen the way that the world has shifted over the decades when it comes to the way that music is produced and distributed. This festival hopes to be a platform in which 100% Records LLC can branch out into a new community of artists and musicians, while also giving the brand the exposure that it has been working toward.

With audiences of over 60,000 people, SOBEWFF also donates proceeds of its ticket sales to local high education facilities and other charitable organizations. 100% Records is aiming to be a part of this giveback effort by bringing in crowds from Lower East Side, New York, as that is where the company hails from.

The journey to South Beach is a thrilling chance for this brand to give the Lower East Side a foothold into different, more versatile communities nationwide, and is just the beginning of their cross-country ventures.

Later in the spring, 100% Records LLC has also announced that it will be making an appearance at the Rolling Loud LA hiphop festival in Los Angeles, California, bringing the brand to yet another major city in the music business. As the brand and its artists continue to make appearances, Dren Starr is looking forward to the growth and other opportunities that these events will bring to his brand.

In 2023, with digital marketing and promotions at the head of the industry Dren Starr and his team with 100% Records LLC has also announced that the company will be branching out and collaborating with other big-name music brands. This exposure for the Lower East Side is one of the main goals for 100% Records LLC as they continue with several other hip-hop tours and festivals.

100% Records LLC is a music brand owned and operated by Dren Star, music mogul and executive. The company is excited to be touring nationwide and appearing in several hip-hop and live music festivals. For more information about the brand and their appearance at SOBEWFF, visit the festival website.

