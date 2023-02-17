SABESP – MATERIAL FACT - Postponement of the Extraordinary Tariff Review
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil, São Paulo, February 16, 2023 - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Fact released on December 21, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) approved a schedule amended of the Extraordinary Tariff Revision, as follow:
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Contatos de RI
