Bill aims for statewide $100 a day jury fee, but funding doubtful

(Subscription required) A San Francisco pilot project that pays low-income jurors $100 a day would go statewide under a bill introduced Tuesday. But the author, Assemblyman Phil Ting, acknowledged it could be difficult to find the money.

