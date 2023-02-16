(Subscription required) During a State Bar public hearing cut short by technical problems Tuesday two attorneys and a former Girardi Keese client expressed concerns about a proposed rule requiring lawyers to report their colleagues’ misdeeds.
You just read:
Lawyers and former Girardi client tell concerns over 'snitch' rule
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.