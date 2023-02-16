News Release:

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Launch of $30 Million State

Cybersecurity Grant

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced the launch of Florida’s Local Government Cybersecurity Grant Program to equip local governments with solutions to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities. The Florida Digital Service (FL[DS]) will administer the $30 Million competitive grant with funding appropriated in Florida’s 2022-2023 budget. Local Governments may apply for the Cybersecurity Grant Program, at cybergrants.fl.gov.

“Florida continues to lead the way with record investments in cybersecurity and modernizations that tackle growing cyber threats head-on,” said Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “We know that criminals do not care about jurisdictions, and this $30 Million grant offers local governments of all sizes the opportunity to protect themselves and stay at the forefront of cyber resilience.”

The Cybersecurity Grant Program Application period is open through March 31, 2023, for entities to apply. No match is required for this opportunity. Eligible recipients include municipal and county government entities. The program is designed to flexibly allow local governments to augment and improve their cyber capabilities, regardless of size or resources. If awarded, local governments will gain access to cybersecurity solutions that integrate into the State Cybersecurity Operations Center.

“Proactive coordination, information sharing, and coordinated response are key facets of a good cybersecurity program to defend assets, identify threats early, and respond decisively to deter and mitigate attacks,” said Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende, who previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience Policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “Simply put, we’re stronger when we work together toward our common defense and the Local Government Cybersecurity Grant has the potential to put Florida in a posture that most states and the federal government would envy.”

“In a world full of threat actors, Florida’s technology infrastructure is only as strong as our weakest link,” said James Grant, State Chief Information Officer. “Both Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature agree and have prioritized millions of dollars to help safeguard our local communities from cybersecurity threats that can exploit and wreak havoc on critical infrastructure. I strongly encourage Florida’s local governments in need of cybersecurity support to apply, whether they’re improving existing infrastructure or starting from the ground up.”

About FL[DS]

Following Governor Ron DeSantis’ call to modernize state government, the Florida Legislature created the Florida Digital Service (FL[DS]) in 2020 to develop and implement the state’s enterprise-wide cybersecurity, data interoperability, and cloud-first initiatives to support Florida’s government and the constituents who access its critical services.

Led by State Chief Information Officer Jamie Grant, FL[DS] manages Florida’s first State Cybersecurity Operations Center, leads data sharing between state agencies, and leverages the state’s purchasing power to deliver taxpayer savings in technology procurement. FL[DS] is administering the Local Government Cybersecurity Grant Program, a program to provide funding for cybersecurity solutions and services to local Florida governments to improve their cybersecurity posture and resiliency.

About DMS

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business, workforce, and technology services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those that serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value, and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff takes pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information about the Florida Department of Management Services, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.

