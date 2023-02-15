Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute to release rare footage from Robert Ballard’s 1986 discovery of Titanic

The wreckage was found 13 nautical miles from the location of the Titanic's last distress calls in 1912.

University of Rhode Island Professor Robert Ballard was among the crew that discovered the ship in its final resting place in 1985 during a top secret United States Navy salvage mission to retrieve two military submarines. Ballard gave a lecture at URI that happening upon the Titanic during the expedition was a magical scene.

"We didn't know, but then we came over the boiler and we had a picture of the boiler on the wall— and then we knew we had it. We went down to the Titanic and relocated it and then did a marvelous exploration of it with our vehicle system, little JJ, and we went down the grand staircase. I'll never forget going down the grand staircase," Ballard said.