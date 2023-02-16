University mourns passing of Professor Emeritus Mario Trubiano

The University mourns the loss of Professor Emeritus Mario Trubiano in the College of Arts and Sciences, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, surrounded by his loving family. Trubiano, 79, was a professor of Spanish and taught at the University for 40 years.

Trubiano immigrated to the United States at age 14, after enduring and overcoming poverty and scarcity in post-World War II Italy. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, his Master’s Degree in education from Boston College, a second Master’s Degree and Ph.D. in Spanish language and literature at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Trubiano joined URI in 1975 as an instructor in the department of languages and is remembered as an engaging and caring professor who never forgot his immigrant roots. He was larger than life, charming, meticulous in everything he did, funny, irreverent, sincere, and loyal almost to a fault. Always a contrarian, he never passed up an opportunity to engage in spirited debates or tilt at windmills, especially regarding politics or anything he considered snobbish or unfair and yet did not let his zeal get the best of friendship.

After losing his wife Cici in 1992, he would open his heart again in 1997 to Susana de los Heros, a URI professor in the department of languages. The two married and were together more than 25 years. He did everything with gusto, but most importantly, he enjoyed doing those things with the people he loved and cherished. For him, sharing these moments was the greatest gift. He knew how to find meaning and love around him, even during difficult times. As the rock of his family, his purpose was always to improve the lives of those he cared about.

In addition to his wife Susana, he is survived by his daughter Ivra-Lucia, his son Antonio and wife Amanda, and his two grandchildren Mario and Enzo. He is also survived by his brother Reno and wife Christine, his brother Fausto, and his sister-in-law Elaine Cinelli.

He is predeceased by his wife Cecilia “Cici” Trubiano, his parents Lucio and Ivra, his brother Dino and his wife Janet, his nephew Dino and his wife Susan, his brother Carmine, and his sister Pasquina.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish in South Kingstown for all to attend. Followed by reception Saturday, Feb. 18, there will be a private burial.

For those who are unable to attend the service but still wish to view the funeral mass via live-stream, please use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15rMfzsGZ_c.

See his full obituary, please visit Avery-Storti Funeral Home.