Submit Release
News Search

There were 157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,330 in the last 365 days.

Medusind Solutions to attend the 2023 DEO Winter Immersion, Phoenix, AZ, Feb 23-25, 2023

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind is pleased to attend the DEO Winter Immersion in Phoenix, Az. This DEO Private Member Event, curated specifically for the 300+ DEO members who are part of the DEO mastermind group, will provide education and in-depth training to help members drive results and growth in the ever-evolving dental industry. With over 150 unique DSOs/Groups attending live, DEO Immersion Events are for members who fall in the $1.5M - $5M revenue range

Since Medusind’s inception in 2002, the company has become the nation’s leading Dental Billing solutions provider. Delivering industry-leading technology combined with support from experienced RCM experts, Medusind helps thousands of dental groups maximize revenue, reduce operating costs, and navigate the changing healthcare landscape.

Learn how Medusind helps deliver outstanding financial results that build better group practices.

About the Company:

As the nation's leader in Dental Billing solutions, Medusind has been providing innovative RCM, Insurance verification, and Billing Services to the healthcare industry since 2002.
Delivering powerful technology that works in concert with a team of experienced and knowledgeable RCM experts, Medusind is known for helping practices of all sizes, increase revenue, improve efficiency, and meet strategic growth goals.

Medusind
Medusind
+1 800-407-0106
sales@medusind.com

You just read:

Medusind Solutions to attend the 2023 DEO Winter Immersion, Phoenix, AZ, Feb 23-25, 2023

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.