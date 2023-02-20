Medusind Solutions to attend the 2023 DEO Winter Immersion, Phoenix, AZ, Feb 23-25, 2023
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind is pleased to attend the DEO Winter Immersion in Phoenix, Az. This DEO Private Member Event, curated specifically for the 300+ DEO members who are part of the DEO mastermind group, will provide education and in-depth training to help members drive results and growth in the ever-evolving dental industry. With over 150 unique DSOs/Groups attending live, DEO Immersion Events are for members who fall in the $1.5M - $5M revenue range
Since Medusind’s inception in 2002, the company has become the nation’s leading Dental Billing solutions provider. Delivering industry-leading technology combined with support from experienced RCM experts, Medusind helps thousands of dental groups maximize revenue, reduce operating costs, and navigate the changing healthcare landscape.
Learn how Medusind helps deliver outstanding financial results that build better group practices.
About the Company:
As the nation's leader in Dental Billing solutions, Medusind has been providing innovative RCM, Insurance verification, and Billing Services to the healthcare industry since 2002.
Delivering powerful technology that works in concert with a team of experienced and knowledgeable RCM experts, Medusind is known for helping practices of all sizes, increase revenue, improve efficiency, and meet strategic growth goals.
+1 800-407-0106
sales@medusind.com