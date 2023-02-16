Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022 and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced its financial results today.



For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2022, the Company reported net earnings of $4.4 million or $0.52 per share compared to net earnings of $10.1 million or $1.18 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2022 were $149.3 million compared to $143.0 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022, the Company reported net earnings of $32.7 million or $3.82 per share compared to net earnings of $37.8 million or $4.42 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 were $631.2 million compared to $615.9 million last year.

The Company performed very well in Fiscal 2022 realizing the highest sales revenue on record. These results were achieved despite extremely challenging and shifting market conditions resulting from surging inflation, rising energy costs, labour shortages and changes in international markets. The Company’s success is attributed to its strengths in operations, product diversity, value-added and customization offering, and customer service.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.50 per share payable on March 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2023. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the direction of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the years ended November 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited Years ended November 30

2022 November 30

2021 $ $ Sales 631,185 615,946 Expenses Cost of goods sold 495,125 479,403 Selling, administrative and general expenses 88,143 83,326 Net financial costs 3,201 2,694 586,469 565,423 Earnings before income taxes 44,716 50,523 Income taxes 12,037 12,687 Net earnings 32,679 37,836 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation

net of taxes of $355 ($2,730 in 2021) 914 7,021 Total comprehensive income 33,593 44,857 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 3.82 4.42





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

As at As at November 30

2022 November 30

2021 $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 3,420 4,253 Trade and other receivables 64,423 63,246 Income taxes receivable 2,439 - Inventories 112,294 109,787 Prepaid expenses 2,555 4,189 Total Current Assets 185,131 181,475 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 32,269 30,022 Intangible assets 2,096 2,650 Right-of-use assets 14,999 12,262 Defined benefit plan asset 11,620 10,397 Other assets 802 785 Total Non-Current Assets 61,786 56,116 Total Assets 246,917 237,591 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness - 9,246 Trade and other payables 36,286 37,897 Income taxes payable - 9,022 Provision 2,281 2,147 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,969 4,256 Total Current Liabilities 43,536 62,568 Non-Current Liabilities Provision 634 - Lease liabilities 12,537 10,924 Deferred income taxes 3,431 3,151 Total Non-Current Liabilities 16,602 14,075 Total Liabilities 60,138 76,643 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,419 9,424 Retained earnings 177,360 151,524 186,779 160,948 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 246,917 237,591





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended November 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

Years ended November 30

2022 November 30

2021 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 32,679 37,836 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 2,551 2,552 Intangible assets 608 621 Right-of-use assets 4,551 4,141 Accretion expense on provision 102 44 Provision 666 630 Income taxes 12,037 12,687 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (45) (25) Interest expense 1,230 826 Interest on lease liabilities 603 580 Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 46 117 Other 23 (6) 55,051 60,003 Changes in non-cash working capital items (3,734) (15,484) Interest paid (1,731) (1,541) Income taxes paid (23,573) (9,700) (29,038) (26,725) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 26,013 33,278 Financing Activities Net decrease in bank loans (2,000) (10,000) Net decrease in banker’s acceptances - (12,000) Payment of lease liabilities (4,985) (4,551) Redemption of shares (56) - Dividend paid (7,706) (7,279) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (14,747 ) (33,830) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (4,827) (1,333) Acquisition in intangible assets (54) (33) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 45 29 Other assets (17) - Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (4,853) (1,337) Net cash inflow (outflow) 6,413 (1,889) Cash position, beginning of year (2,993) (1,104) Cash position, end of year 3,420 (2,993) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 3,420 4,253 Bank overdraft - (7,246) 3,420 (2,993)





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the years ended November 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2020 9,424 111,805 121,229 Net earnings - 37,836 37,836 Other comprehensive income - 7,021 7,021 Total comprehensive income - 44,857 44,857 Dividend - (5,138) (5,138) Balance as at November 30, 2021 9,424 151,524 160,948 Net earnings - 32,679 32,679 Other comprenhensive income - 914 914 Total comprehensive income - 33,593 33,593 Dividend - (7,706) (7,706) Redemption of Shares (5) (51) (56) Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779

