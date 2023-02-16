DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $855 Million; Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance Midpoint to $2.95 Billion and Improves 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Midpoint to ($400) Million

Expects to Exit Fiscal Year 2023 with More Than $700 Million in Cash and Generate Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal Year 2024

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, DraftKings reported revenue of $855 million, an increase of 81% compared to $473 million during the same period in 2021 driven primarily by continued customer retention and monetization in existing states, the successful launches of its Sportsbook and iGaming products in additional jurisdictions, and structural sportsbook hold improvement. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 both outperformed the commentary previously provided by DraftKings on November 4, 2022.

"I am very pleased with how we concluded 2022, with continued top-line growth and strong focus on expense management,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. “In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue by 81% versus last year and delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA in October and for the quarter when adjusting for our launch costs in Maryland and Ohio. Moving into 2023, we will continue to drive revenue growth and focus on expense management to accelerate our Adjusted EBITDA growth. We have already taken several actions that resulted in an increase to our revenue guidance and significant improvement in our Adjusted EBITDA guidance.”

“We executed very well in the fourth quarter and drove better than expected sportsbook hold due primarily to our investments in product innovation,” added Jason Park, DraftKings’ Chief Financial Officer. “We are also seeing strong customer retention and improved monetization as promotional intensity declines in our more mature states. We are increasing the midpoint of our fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance to $2.95 billion from $2.9 billion and improving the midpoint of our fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from ($525) million to ($400) million. Our fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects a meaningful slowdown in the growth rate of our fixed costs as we continue to capture efficiency opportunities and optimize our organizational productivity.”

Continued Healthy Growth in Player Retention, Acquisition, and Engagement

Monthly Unique Payers (“MUPs”) increased to 2.6 million average monthly unique paying customers in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase reflects strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming products as well as the expansion of its Sportsbook and iGaming products into new jurisdictions.





Average Revenue per MUP (“ARPMUP”) was $109 in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 42% increase compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to improvement in the Company’s structural sportsbook hold rate and a continued mix shift into DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming products.





Detailed financial data and other information is available in the financial statements set forth below under the caption “Financial Results.”



Raising 2023 Revenue Guidance and Significantly Improving 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

DraftKings is raising its fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion from the range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion, which was previously announced on November 4, 2022. The Company’s updated 2023 revenue guidance range equates to year-over-year growth of 27% to 36%.





DraftKings is also significantly improving its fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The Company now expects fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of between ($350) million and ($450) million compared to its prior fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of between ($475) million and ($575) million, which was previously announced on November 4, 2022.





The Company’s revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2023 includes all the existing jurisdictions in which it is live plus jurisdictions in which it expects to launch during the guided period, including Massachusetts and Puerto Rico.



Expanded Mobile Sports Betting Footprint

DraftKings is live with mobile sports betting in 20 states that collectively represent approximately 42% of the U.S. population following the launch of its online Sportsbook product in Maryland on November 23, 2022 and in Ohio on January 1, 2023.





DraftKings is also live with iGaming in 5 states, representing approximately 11% of the U.S. population.





DraftKings is live with its Sportsbook and iGaming products in Ontario, Canada, which launched on May 18, 2022. Ontario represents approximately 40% of Canada’s population.





Massachusetts and Puerto Rico have authorized mobile sports betting and collectively represent approximately 3% of the U.S. population. DraftKings expects to launch its Sportsbook product in these jurisdictions pending licensure and regulatory approvals. Notably, DraftKings was selected for a mobile sports wagering license and found preliminarily suitable in Massachusetts.





In 2023, 10 states that collectively represent approximately 19% of the U.S. population have either introduced legislation to legalize mobile sports betting or introduced bills that may result in sports wagering referendums during an upcoming election. In addition, 5 states that collectively represent approximately 14% of the U.S. population have either introduced legislation to legalize iGaming or introduced a bill that may result in an iGaming referendum during an upcoming election.



Financial Results

DraftKings’ fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, as well as the financial results for their respective comparative periods, are presented below:





DRAFTKINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except par value)

​ December 31, 2022(1) December 31, 2021 Assets ​ Current assets: ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,309,172 $ 2,152,892 Cash reserved for users 469,653 476,950 Receivables reserved for users 160,083 51,949 Accounts receivables 51,097 45,864 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,836 25,675 Total current assets 2,084,841 2,753,330 Property and equipment, net 60,102 46,019 Intangible assets, net 776,934 535,017 Goodwill 886,373 615,655 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,957 63,831 Equity method investment 10,080 9,825 Deposits and other non-current assets 155,865 45,377 Total assets $ 4,040,152 $ 4,069,054 Liabilities and Stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 517,587 $ 387,737 Liabilities to users 686,173 528,874 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,253 12,814 Other current liabilities 38,444 — Total current liabilities 1,246,457 929,425 Convertible notes, net of issuance costs 1,251,103 1,248,452 Non-current operating lease liabilities 69,332 57,341 Warrant liabilities 10,680 26,911 Long-term income tax liabilities 69,858 79,125 Other long-term liabilities 70,029 49,272 Total liabilities $ 2,717,459 $ 2,390,526 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 13) ​ ​ ​ Stockholders' equity: ​ ​ Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 459,265 and 414,911 shares issued and 450,575 and 407,781 outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 45 41 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 393,014 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 39 39 Treasury stock, at cost; 8,690 and 7,130 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (332,133 ) (306,614 ) Additional paid-in capital 6,750,055 5,702,388 Accumulated deficit (5,131,801 ) (3,753,814 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 36,488 36,488 Total stockholders’ equity 1,322,693 1,678,528 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,040,152 $ 4,069,054

(1) Unaudited.

Due to the timing of the consummation of DraftKings’ acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (“GNOG”) (the “GNOG Transaction”), the above periods, to the extent applicable, exclude GNOG’s operations prior to the closing date of May 5, 2022.





DRAFTKINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except loss per share data)



​ Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, ​ 2022(1) 2021(1) 2022(1) 2021 Revenue $ 855,133 $ 473,325 $ 2,240,461 $ 1,296,025 Cost of revenue 485,435 253,182 1,484,273 794,162 Sales and marketing 345,282 278,444 1,185,977 981,500 Product and technology 83,394 69,639 318,247 253,655 General and administrative 173,244 240,816 763,720 828,325 Loss from operations (232,222 ) (368,756 ) (1,511,756 ) (1,561,617 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 10,324 886 18,702 1,957 Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 9,197 32,970 29,396 30,065 Other income (expense), net (19,866 ) 11,951 20,700 11,951

Loss before income tax provision (benefit) and loss from equity method investment (232,567 ) (322,949 ) (1,442,958 ) (1,517,644 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 9,714 6,615 (67,866 ) 8,269 Loss (income) from equity method investments 416 (3,267 ) 2,895 (2,718 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (242,697 ) $ (326,297 ) $ (1,377,987 ) $ (1,523,195 ) ​ ​ ​ Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: ​ ​ Basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (3.16 ) $ (3.78 )

(1) Unaudited.

Due to the timing of the consummation of the GNOG Transaction, the above periods, to the extent applicable, exclude GNOG’s operations prior to the closing date of May 5, 2022.





DRAFTKINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2022(1) 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (1,377,987 ) $ (1,523,195 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 169,252 121,138 Non-cash interest expense 870 2,109 Stock-based compensation expense 578,799 683,293 Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (29,396 ) (30,065 ) (Gain) loss from equity method investment 2,895 (2,718 ) Gain on marketable equity securities and other financial assets, net (10,999 ) (11,311 ) Deferred income taxes (73,407 ) (15,509 ) Other expenses, net (7,268 ) — Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Receivables reserved for users (105,320 ) (21,700 ) Accounts receivable 2,506 (1,787 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (26,217 ) (10,078 ) Deposits and other non-current assets (4,921 ) (6,458 ) Operating leases, net 1,304 (1,059 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 95,269 167,927 Liabilities to users 152,985 210,932 Long-term income tax liability (9,267 ) 13,227 Other long-term liabilities 15,383 5,746 Net cash flows used in operating activities (625,519 ) (419,508 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (32,402 ) (15,925 ) Cash paid for internally developed software costs (64,030 ) (46,542 ) Acquisition of gaming licenses (7,213 ) (35,809 ) Purchase of marketable equity securities and other financial assets — (25,000 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (96,507 ) (64,970 ) Other investing activities, net (8,614 ) (6,776 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (208,766 ) (195,022 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net — 1,248,025 Purchase of capped call options — (123,970 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 44 693 Purchase of treasury stock (25,519 ) (17,830 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,743 31,479 Other financing activities — 416 Net cash flows provided by financing activities (16,732 ) 1,138,813 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash — 583 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (851,017 ) 524,866 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,629,842 2,104,976 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,778,825 $ 2,629,842 Disclosure of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,309,172 $ 2,152,892 Cash reserved for users 469,653 476,950 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,778,825 $ 2,629,842 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities: Investing activities included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,155 (3,758 ) Equity consideration issued for acquisitions 460,128 33,149 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Activities: (Decrease) increase in cash reserved for users (7,297 ) 189,232 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 10,366 5,632

(1) Unaudited.

Due to the timing of the consummation of the GNOG Transaction, the above periods, to the extent applicable, exclude GNOG’s operations prior to the closing date of May 5, 2022.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that DraftKings uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating its operating performance, similar to measures reported by its publicly-listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure, and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

DraftKings defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before the impact of interest income or expense (net), income tax provision or benefit, and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the following items: stock-based compensation, transaction-related costs, litigation, settlement and related costs, advocacy and other related legal expenses, gain or loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities, and other non-recurring and non-operating costs or income, as described in the reconciliation below.

DraftKings includes non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate the Company’s core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with U.S. GAAP because they are non-recurring items (for example, in the case of transaction-related costs and advocacy and other related legal expenses), non-cash expenditures (for example, in the case of depreciation and amortization, remeasurement of warrant liabilities and stock-based compensation), or non-operating items which are not related to the Company’s underlying business performance (for example, in the case of interest income and expense and litigation, settlement and related costs).

The unaudited table below presents the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA reconciled to its net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for the periods indicated:

​ Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (242,697 ) $ (326,297 ) $ (1,377,987 ) $ (1,523,195 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization (1) 48,623 32,538 169,252 121,138 Interest (income) expense, net (10,324 ) (886 ) (18,702 ) (1,957 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 9,714 6,615 (67,866 ) 8,269 Stock-based compensation (2) 130,161 184,047 578,799 683,293 Transaction-related costs (3) 2,285 10,055 17,315 25,316 Litigation, settlement, and related costs (4) 1,224 1,459 7,010 10,392 Advocacy and other related legal expenses (5) — 12,713 16,558 40,415 Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (9,197 ) (32,970 ) (29,396 ) (30,065 ) Other non-recurring and non-operating costs (income) (6) 20,284 (15,240 ) (16,764 ) (9,739 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (49,927 ) $ (127,966 ) $ (721,781 ) $ (676,133 )

Due to the timing of the consummation of the GNOG Transaction, the above periods, to the extent applicable, exclude GNOG’s operations prior to the closing date of May 5, 2022.

__________________

(1) The amounts include the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $30.0 million and $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $106.1 million and $80.1 million for the years ended 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Reflects stock-based compensation expenses resulting from the issuance of awards under incentive plans. (3) Includes capital markets advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses related to evaluation, negotiation and integration costs incurred in connection with pending or completed transactions and offerings. For the three months and the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, these costs include, among other things, expenses incurred in connection with the GNOG Transaction. (4) Primarily includes external legal costs related to litigation and litigation settlement costs deemed unrelated to DraftKings’ core business operations. (5) Includes certain non-recurring and non-ordinary course costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where DraftKings does not operate certain product offerings and is actively seeking licensure, or similar approval, for those product offerings. For the year ended December 31, 2022, those costs primarily related to the Company’s support of Proposition 27 in California. For the year ended December 31, 2021, those costs primarily related to DraftKings’ support of Proposition 27 in California and the Company’s support of the sports betting ballot initiative in Florida. The amounts presented exclude (i) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses in jurisdictions where DraftKings does not operate that are incurred in the ordinary course of business and (ii) costs relating to advocacy efforts and other legal expenses incurred in jurisdictions where related legislation has been passed and DraftKings currently operates. (6) Primarily includes the change in fair value of certain financial assets, as well as the Company’s equity method share of investee’s losses and other costs relating to non-recurring and non-operating items.



Information reconciling forward-looking fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to DraftKings without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, certain items required for such reconciliations being outside of DraftKings’ control and/or not being able to be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. DraftKings provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved; however, the Company cannot provide any assurance that it can predict all of the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. DraftKings provides an Adjusted EBITDA forecast because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with DraftKings’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted above. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.





