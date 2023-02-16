TTM Technologies, Inc. Introduces New Family of 0603 Radio Frequency Components for 5G Transceivers and Power Amplifiers, Its Radio Frequency and Specialty Components Business Unit's Most Extensive Product Release to Date
/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) ("TTM"), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency ("RF") components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards ("PCBs"), has expanded its Radio Frequency and Specialty Components ("RF&S") product offering by announcing its largest product release to date with the introduction of the 0603 (1.5mm x 0.7mm) narrow and broadband couplers and balun transformers.
"With this comprehensive release of small form factor, high-performance couplers and baluns, TTM's RF&S Business Unit is reinforcing its commitment to meet the aggressive challenges of next-generation densities and performance for our customers," said Bo Jensen, President, RF&S Business Unit.
This release includes 22 new products, marking RF&S's most comprehensive launch yet of ultra-small, low-profile balun transformers, 3dB hybrid couplers, and directional couplers. Primarily designed for 5G transceivers and power amplifiers, these new products deliver superior performance and the lowest overall cost solution with industry standard Xinger® brand reliability. The addition of the 0603 family demonstrates TTM's continued investment in new RF&S products to maintain its market-leading position by anticipating customer demands.
|Model Number
|Part Type
|Frequency (MHz)
|X4C20L1-02G
|2dB Directional Coupler
|1700-2300
|X4C25L1-02G
|2dB Directional Coupler
|2200-2800
|X4C40L1-02G
|2dB Directional Coupler
|3100-5100
|X4C20L1-03G
|3dB Hybrid Coupler
|1800-2300
|X4C25L1-03G
|3dB Hybrid Coupler
|2200-2800
|X4C40L1-03G
|3dB Hybrid Coupler
|3100-5100
|X4C20L1-04G
|4dB Directional Coupler
|1700-2300
|X4C25L1-04G
|4dB Directional Coupler
|2200-2800
|X4C40L1-04G
|4dB Directional Coupler
|3100-5000
|X4C20L1-05G
|5dB Directional Coupler
|1700-2300
|X4C25L1-05G
|5dB Directional Coupler
|2200-2800
|X4C40L1-05G
|5dB Directional Coupler
|3100-5100
|X4B10L1-5050G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 50 Ohm balanced
|600-2300
|X4B20L1-5050G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 50 Ohm balanced
|1200-2700
|X4B40L1-5050G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 50 Ohm balanced
|2300-6000
|X4BD10L1-50100G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 100 Ohm balanced
|600-2300
|X4BD10L1-50200G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 200 Ohm balanced
|600-2300
|X4BD20L1-50100G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 100 Ohm balanced
|1200-2700
|X4BD20L1-50200G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 200 Ohm balanced
|1200-2700
|X4BD40L1-50100G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 100 Ohm balanced
|2300-6000
|X4BD40L1-50200G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 200 Ohm balanced
|2300-6000
|X4BD40L1-5050G
|50 Ohm unbalanced 50 Ohm balanced
|2300-6000
These products are available through direct purchase from TTM or our Xinger® brand stocking distributors: Richardson RFPD (www.richardsonrfpd.com), Digi-Key (www.digikey.com), RFMW (www.rfmw.com) and Mouser (www.mouser.com).
The RF&S Business Unit of TTM designs, manufactures and sells custom high-frequency solutions and Xinger® brand standard components for wireless infrastructure, defense electronics, and test and measurement electronics markets. For more details on our product lines and newly released products, please visit ttm.com.
About TTM Technologies, Inc.
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency ("RF") components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards ("PCBs"). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.
Contacts:
TTM Investors
Sameer Desai
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+1 714-327-3050
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
Press Inquiries
Winnie Ng
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+852 2660 4287 / +1 714 327 3000
winnie.ng@ttm.com
Technical Inquiries
Mark Bowyer
Director Business Development, RF & Specialty Components BU
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+1 315-254-8760
mark.bowyer@ttm.com