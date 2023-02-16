Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Increases Quarterly Dividend by 20% to $0.55 per Share

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2022 and December 28, 2021 were as follows:

Fourth Quarter Year to Date ($000's) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Total revenue $ 1,009,529 $ 895,586 12.7 % $ 4,014,919 $ 3,463,946 15.9 % Income from operations 68,853 64,839 6.2 % 320,197 297,192 7.7 % Net income 59,869 53,058 12.8 % 269,818 245,294 10.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.76 17.4 % $ 3.97 $ 3.50 13.5 %



Results for the fourth quarter, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 7.3% at company restaurants and increased 7.2% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $130,176 of which 12.6% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $121,976 of which 14.4% were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 132 basis points to 14.5% as commodity inflation of 6.6% and wage and other labor inflation of 7.8% were partially offset by higher sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 3.4% to $145.6 million from $140.8 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales;

Diluted earnings per share increased 17.4% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars and lower general and administrative expenses. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases that occurred in the first half of 2022; and,

10 company restaurants and two international franchise restaurants were opened.





Results for the year-to-date period, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 9.7% at company restaurants and increased 9.4% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $131,802 of which 13.3% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $120,706 of which 17.1% were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 118 basis points to 15.7% as commodity inflation of 10.8% and wage and other labor inflation of 8.3% were partially offset by higher sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 7.9% to $627.5 million from $581.7 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales;

Diluted earnings per share increased 13.5% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expense. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases in the first half of 2022;

23 company restaurants and seven international franchise restaurants were opened. In addition, the Company acquired eight domestic franchise restaurants; and,

The Company repurchased 2,734,005 shares of common stock for $212.9 million.



Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We had another record year in 2022, highlighted by over $4 billion in revenue and double-digit bottom line growth in spite of significant cost pressures. I am extremely proud of our operators who continue to drive sales and consistently deliver on our legendary promise.”

Morgan continued, “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this month, our focus will be on what got us here—providing our guests a legendary experience in all 700 of our restaurants each and every shift. We are excited about our continued growth in 2023, which includes the potential to open a record number of systemwide locations across all of our brands. We are confident this growth, along with our ability to allocate capital for the benefit of our shareholders, will continue to create long term value.”

Franchise acquisitions

On December 28, 2022, the first day of the 2023 fiscal year, the Company completed the acquisition of eight domestic franchise restaurants for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $39.0 million.

2023 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first seven weeks of our first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 15.8% compared to 2022. In addition, the Company plans to implement a menu price increase of approximately 2.2% in late March.

Management updated the following expectations for 2023:

Store week growth of at least 6% including the impact of the franchise locations acquired;

25 to 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 company restaurant openings; and,

An effective income tax rate of approximately 14% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted.



Management reiterated the following expectations for 2023:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2022 menu pricing actions;

Commodity cost inflation of 5% to 6%;

Wage and other labor inflation of 5% to 6%; and,

Total capital expenditures of approximately $265 million.



Cash Dividend Payment

On February 14, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock. This payment, which represents a 20% increase from the quarterly cash dividend authorized in 2022, will be distributed on March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin also includes sales and operating costs related to the Company’s non-royalty based retail initiatives. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes pre-opening expense as it occurs at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, February 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until February 23, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 for international calls.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 700 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond its control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet our business standards; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2021. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts: Investor Relations Media Michael Bailen Travis Doster (502) 515-7298 (502) 638-5457





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 1,002,763 $ 889,052 $ 3,988,791 $ 3,439,176 Franchise royalties and fees 6,766 6,534 26,128 24,770 Total revenue 1,009,529 895,586 4,014,919 3,463,946 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 351,723 311,478 1,378,192 1,156,628 Labor 334,827 290,227 1,319,959 1,123,003 Rent 17,049 15,508 66,834 60,005 Other operating 153,591 131,054 596,305 517,808 Pre-opening 6,568 7,008 21,883 24,335 Depreciation and amortization 35,462 32,615 137,237 126,761 Impairment and closure, net 1,063 184 1,600 734 General and administrative 40,393 42,673 172,712 157,480 Total costs and expenses 940,676 830,747 3,694,722 3,166,754 Income from operations 68,853 64,839 320,197 297,192 Interest (income)/expense, net (753 ) 624 124 3,663 Equity income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 170 (925 ) 1,239 (637 ) Income before taxes 69,776 63,290 321,312 292,892 Income tax expense 8,007 8,547 43,715 39,578 Net income including noncontrolling interests 61,769 54,743 277,597 253,314 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,900 1,685 7,779 8,020 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 59,869 $ 53,058 $ 269,818 $ 245,294 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.76 $ 3.99 $ 3.52 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.76 $ 3.97 $ 3.50 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66,946 69,601 67,643 69,709 Diluted 67,270 69,969 67,920 70,098 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 1.84 $ 1.20





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,861 $ 335,645 Other current assets, net 222,980 227,880 Property and equipment, net 1,270,349 1,162,441 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 630,258 578,413 Goodwill 148,732 127,001 Intangible assets, net 5,607 1,520 Other assets 73,878 79,052 Total assets $ 2,525,665 $ 2,511,952 Other current liabilities 652,010 602,144 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 677,874 622,892 Long-term debt 50,000 100,000 Other liabilities 118,119 113,432 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 1,012,638 1,058,124 Noncontrolling interests 15,024 15,360 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,525,665 $ 2,511,952





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended

December 27, 2022

December 28, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 277,597 $ 253,314 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 137,237 126,761 Share-based compensation expense 36,663 38,139 Deferred income taxes 9,456 8,896 Other noncash adjustments, net 6,792 5,555 Change in working capital 43,980 36,161 Net cash provided by operating activities 511,725 468,826 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (246,121) (200,692) Acquistion of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired (33,069) - Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 316 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,269 - Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 12,871 5,588 Net cash used in investing activities (263,734) (195,104) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving credit facility, net (50,000) (140,000) Repurchase of shares of common stock (212,859) (51,634) Dividends paid (124,137) (83,658) Other financing activities, net (22,779) (25,940) Net cash used in financing activities (409,775) (301,232) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (161,784) (27,510) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 335,645 363,155 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 173,861 $ 335,645





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin (in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 Income from operations $ 68,853 $ 64,839 $ 320,197 $ 297,192 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 6,766 6,534 26,128 24,770 Add: Pre-opening 6,568 7,008 21,883 24,335 Depreciation and amortization 35,462 32,615 137,237 126,761 Impairment and closure, net 1,063 184 1,600 734 General and administrative 40,393 42,673 172,712 157,480 Restaurant margin $ 145,573 $ 140,785 $ 627,501 $ 581,732 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 14.5% 15.8% 15.7% 16.9%



