Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Increases Quarterly Dividend by 20% to $0.55 per Share

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2022.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2022 and December 28, 2021 were as follows:

  Fourth Quarter   Year to Date
($000's)                      
    2022     2021   % change     2022     2021   % change
Total revenue $ 1,009,529   $ 895,586   12.7 %   $ 4,014,919   $ 3,463,946 15.9 %
Income from operations   68,853     64,839   6.2 %     320,197     297,192   7.7 %
Net income   59,869     53,058   12.8 %     269,818     245,294   10.0 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89   $ 0.76   17.4 %   $ 3.97   $ 3.50   13.5 %


Results for the fourth quarter, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 7.3% at company restaurants and increased 7.2% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $130,176 of which 12.6% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $121,976 of which 14.4% were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 132 basis points to 14.5% as commodity inflation of 6.6% and wage and other labor inflation of 7.8% were partially offset by higher sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 3.4% to $145.6 million from $140.8 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 17.4% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars and lower general and administrative expenses. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases that occurred in the first half of 2022; and,
  • 10 company restaurants and two international franchise restaurants were opened.

Results for the year-to-date period, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 9.7% at company restaurants and increased 9.4% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $131,802 of which 13.3% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $120,706 of which 17.1% were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 118 basis points to 15.7% as commodity inflation of 10.8% and wage and other labor inflation of 8.3% were partially offset by higher sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 7.9% to $627.5 million from $581.7 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 13.5% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expense. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases in the first half of 2022;
  • 23 company restaurants and seven international franchise restaurants were opened. In addition, the Company acquired eight domestic franchise restaurants; and,
  • The Company repurchased 2,734,005 shares of common stock for $212.9 million.


Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We had another record year in 2022, highlighted by over $4 billion in revenue and double-digit bottom line growth in spite of significant cost pressures. I am extremely proud of our operators who continue to drive sales and consistently deliver on our legendary promise.”

Morgan continued, “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this month, our focus will be on what got us here—providing our guests a legendary experience in all 700 of our restaurants each and every shift. We are excited about our continued growth in 2023, which includes the potential to open a record number of systemwide locations across all of our brands. We are confident this growth, along with our ability to allocate capital for the benefit of our shareholders, will continue to create long term value.”

Franchise acquisitions

On December 28, 2022, the first day of the 2023 fiscal year, the Company completed the acquisition of eight domestic franchise restaurants for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $39.0 million.

2023 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first seven weeks of our first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 15.8% compared to 2022. In addition, the Company plans to implement a menu price increase of approximately 2.2% in late March.

Management updated the following expectations for 2023:

  • Store week growth of at least 6% including the impact of the franchise locations acquired;
  • 25 to 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 company restaurant openings; and,
  • An effective income tax rate of approximately 14% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2023:

  • Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2022 menu pricing actions;
  • Commodity cost inflation of 5% to 6%;
  • Wage and other labor inflation of 5% to 6%; and,
  • Total capital expenditures of approximately $265 million.


Cash Dividend Payment

On February 14, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock. This payment, which represents a 20% increase from the quarterly cash dividend authorized in 2022, will be distributed on March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin also includes sales and operating costs related to the Company’s non-royalty based retail initiatives. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes pre-opening expense as it occurs at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, February 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until February 23, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 for international calls.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 700 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond its control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet our business standards; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2021. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

   
Contacts:  
   
Investor Relations  Media 
Michael Bailen    Travis Doster
(502) 515-7298  (502) 638-5457


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
             
      13 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended
      December 27, 2022   December 28, 2021     December 27, 2022   December 28, 2021  
                           
Revenue:                      
  Restaurant and other sales $ 1,002,763     $ 889,052     $ 3,988,791     $ 3,439,176  
  Franchise royalties and fees 6,766     6,534     26,128     24,770  
                           
Total revenue 1,009,529     895,586     4,014,919     3,463,946  
                           
Costs and expenses:                      
  Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):                      
                       
    Food and beverage 351,723     311,478     1,378,192     1,156,628  
    Labor 334,827     290,227     1,319,959     1,123,003  
    Rent 17,049     15,508     66,834     60,005  
    Other operating 153,591     131,054     596,305     517,808  
  Pre-opening 6,568     7,008     21,883     24,335  
  Depreciation and amortization 35,462     32,615     137,237     126,761  
  Impairment and closure, net 1,063     184     1,600     734  
  General and administrative 40,393     42,673     172,712     157,480  
                           
Total costs and expenses 940,676     830,747     3,694,722     3,166,754  
                           
Income from operations 68,853     64,839     320,197     297,192  
                           
Interest (income)/expense, net   (753 )   624     124     3,663  
Equity income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 170       (925 )   1,239       (637 )
                           
Income before taxes 69,776     63,290     321,312     292,892  
Income tax expense 8,007     8,547     43,715     39,578  
                           
Net income including noncontrolling interests 61,769     54,743     277,597     253,314  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,900     1,685     7,779     8,020  
Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 59,869     $ 53,058     $ 269,818     $ 245,294  
                           
Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries:                      
  Basic $ 0.89     $ 0.76     $ 3.99     $ 3.52  
  Diluted $ 0.89     $ 0.76     $ 3.97     $ 3.50  
                           
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
  Basic 66,946     69,601     67,643     69,709  
  Diluted 67,270     69,969     67,920     70,098  
                           
Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.46     $ 0.40     $ 1.84     $ 1.20  
                           


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                 
        December 27, 2022   December 28, 2021
                 
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 173,861     $ 335,645  
  Other current assets, net     222,980       227,880  
  Property and equipment, net     1,270,349       1,162,441  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     630,258       578,413  
  Goodwill     148,732       127,001  
  Intangible assets, net     5,607       1,520  
  Other assets     73,878       79,052  
                 
  Total assets   $ 2,525,665     $ 2,511,952  
                 
                 
  Other current liabilities     652,010       602,144  
  Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     677,874       622,892  
  Long-term debt     50,000       100,000  
  Other liabilities     118,119       113,432  
  Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity     1,012,638       1,058,124  
  Noncontrolling interests     15,024       15,360  
                 
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,525,665     $ 2,511,952  
                 


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                 
        52 Weeks Ended
       
December 27, 2022		  
December 28, 2021
                 
                 
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income including noncontrolling interests   $ 277,597     $ 253,314  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
  Depreciation and amortization   137,237     126,761  
  Share-based compensation expense   36,663     38,139  
  Deferred income taxes   9,456     8,896  
  Other noncash adjustments, net   6,792     5,555  
Change in working capital   43,980     36,161  
    Net cash provided by operating activities   511,725     468,826  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Capital expenditures - property and equipment   (246,121)     (200,692)  
Acquistion of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired   (33,069)     -  
Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate   316     -  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   2,269     -  
Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions   12,871     5,588  
    Net cash used in investing activities   (263,734)     (195,104)  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments on revolving credit facility, net   (50,000)     (140,000)  
Repurchase of shares of common stock   (212,859)     (51,634)  
Dividends paid   (124,137)     (83,658)  
Other financing activities, net   (22,779)     (25,940)  
    Net cash used in financing activities   (409,775)     (301,232)  
                 
    Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (161,784)     (27,510)  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period   335,645     363,155  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 173,861     $ 335,645  
                 


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                 
    13 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended
    December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021
                 
Income from operations   $ 68,853     $ 64,839     $ 320,197     $ 297,192  
                 
Less:                
Franchise royalties and fees     6,766       6,534       26,128       24,770  
                 
Add:                
Pre-opening     6,568       7,008       21,883       24,335  
Depreciation and amortization     35,462       32,615       137,237       126,761  
Impairment and closure, net     1,063       184       1,600       734  
General and administrative     40,393       42,673       172,712       157,480  
                 
Restaurant margin   $ 145,573     $ 140,785     $ 627,501     $ 581,732  
                 
Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)     14.5%       15.8%       15.7%       16.9%  
                 


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group)
(unaudited)
                           
      Fourth Quarter       Year to Date    
        2022     2021   Change   2022     2021   Change
Restaurant openings                      
  Company - Texas Roadhouse   7     9   (2)     18     23   (5)  
  Company - Bubba's 33   2     1   1     4     5   (1)  
  Company - Jaggers   1     1   0     1     1   0  
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.   0     1   (1)     0     1   (1)  
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International   2     1   1     7     3   4  
  Total   12     13   (1)     30     33   (3)  
                           
Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions                      
  Company - Texas Roadhouse   0     0   0     8     0   8  
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.   0     0   0     (8)     0   (8)  
                           
                           
Restaurants open at the end of the quarter                      
  Company - Texas Roadhouse   552     526   26              
  Company - Bubba's 33   40     36   4              
  Company - Jaggers   5     4   1              
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.   62     70   (8)              
  Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International   38     31   7              
  Total   697     667   30              
                           
      Fourth Quarter    
        2022     2021   Change            
Company restaurants (all concepts)                      
  Restaurant and other sales $ 1,002,763   $ 889,052   12.8   %          
  Store weeks   7,691     7,288   5.5   %          
  Comparable restaurant sales (1)   7.3 %   33.1 %              
                           
  Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)                      
  Food and beverage costs   35.1 %   35.0 % 4   bps          
  Labor   33.4 %   32.6 % 75   bps          
  Rent   1.7 %   1.7 % (4 ) bps          
  Other operating   15.3 %   14.7 % 58   bps          
  Total   85.5 %   84.2 % 132   bps          
                           
    Restaurant margin   14.5 %   15.8 % (132 ) bps          
                           
    Restaurant margin ($ in thousands) $ 145,573   $ 140,785   3.4   %          
    Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 18,927   $ 19,318   (2.0 ) %          
                           
  Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:                      
    Store weeks   7,123     6,779   5.1   %          
    Comparable restaurant sales (1)   7.3 %   33.3 %              
    Average unit volume (2) $ 1,720   $ 1,604   7.2   %          
    Weekly sales by group:              
    Comparable restaurants (513 and 489 units) $ 132,430   $ 123,860                
    Average unit volume restaurants (24 and 16 units) $ 129,117   $ 113,657                
    Restaurants less than 6 months old (15 and 21 units) $ 141,991   $ 130,295                
                           
  Bubba's 33 restaurants only:                      
    Store weeks   504     463   8.9   %          
    Comparable restaurant sales (1)   6.6 %   30.8 %              
    Average unit volume (2) $ 1,391   $ 1,279   8.8   %          
    Weekly sales by group:              
    Comparable restaurants (32 and 29 units) $ 104,880   $ 99,465                
    Average unit volume restaurants (4 and 3 units) $ 124,063   $ 87,844                
    Restaurants less than 6 months old (4 and 4 units) $ 104,110   $ 136,579                
                           
Franchise restaurants                      
  Franchise royalties and fees $ 6,766   $ 6,534   3.6   %          
  Store weeks   1,287     1,301   (1.1 ) %          
  Comparable restaurant sales   6.1 %   30.6 %              
  U.S. franchise restaurants only:                      
    Comparable restaurant sales   7.2 %   34.8 %              
    Average unit volume $ 1,818   $ 1,684   8.0   %          
                           
(1)  Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
(2)  Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

