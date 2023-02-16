Submit Release
Arrival to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financials and Business Update on March 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 ending December 31, 2022 and a business update before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Arrival

Arrival’s mission is to master a radically more efficient New Method to design, produce, sell and service best-ever electric vehicles, to support a world where cities are free from fossil fuel vehicles. Arrival’s in-house technologies enable a unique approach to producing vehicles using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories. Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

Media Contacts For Arrival

pr@arrival.com
ir@arrival.com


