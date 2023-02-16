Used Car Prices Have Been Falling for the Past 7 Months. Here's Where to Get the Best Deal

The average cost of used cars in Australia has been falling for seven consecutive months. While the price drop offers some relief to buyers, used vehicles remain more expensive than they were pre-COVID.

According to TWG Cars, the leading used car dealers Brisbane wide, the pandemic caused supply of new cars to dwindle while the cost of living surged, resulting in skyrocketing demand for used vehicles and driving prices through the roof.

While used car prices have been falling for the past seven months, data from Moody's Analytics shows prices around the country are still on average 55% higher than in January 2020.

Some vehicles are cheaper now than seven months ago though, with used Utes such as Hilux's and Rangers seeing a significant price drop.

The primary driver of price declines has been the improvement of global supply chains, particularly the supply of semiconductor chips which has resulted in less demand for used cars. Additionally, the Moody's report points to increasing pressures in the Aussie market such as inflation and interest rate hikes as well as a reduction in buying power.

