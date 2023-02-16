Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Leads to Arrests in Two States

KNOX COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Detroit Police Department in Michigan, has resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of drugs and guns in connection to an initiative that began in December.

In response to increased numbers of violent crimes and overdose deaths in Knox County and surrounding areas, investigators began proactively targeting individuals and groups from the Detroit area, after developing information they were responsible for bringing in large amounts of narcotics. The investigation identified Rashawn Jones, also known as “Dice”, as one of the suppliers. Last week, the Knoxville Police Department was contacted by the Detroit Police Department regarding the possible location of Jones, since he was being investigated there in connection to a felony assault. On February 9th, a collaborative effort between Detroit detectives, the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, and TBI agents resulted in Jones being located and arrested on a Violation of Probation warrant out of Knox County. He is facing additional gun charges in Detroit related to his arrest.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities began doing drug interdiction in the Merchant’s Drive area, which led to a vehicle stop and subsequent search warrant being executed at a residence on Central Avenue Pike in Knoxville. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, TBI agents, the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, and guns. The following individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Knox County Jail:

Ronald Payne-Myles (DOB: 3/9/88), Detroit, MI: One count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, one count of Theft of a Firearm, two counts of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, four counts of Possession of Schedule I for Resale, two counts of Possession of Schedule II for Resale, two counts of Possession of Schedule V for Resale, one count of Possession of Schedule VI, one count of Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

Noah Cain Coarsey (DOB: 12/27/00), Knoxville: One count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Schedule I for Resale, one count of Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Kyle Louis Brinson (DOB: 2/7/84), Rochester, NY: two counts of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, three counts of Possession of Schedule I for Resale, two counts of Possession of Schedule II for Resale, one count of Possession of Schedule V for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI, one count of Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, one count of Theft of a Firearm, one count of Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

Johnny Keith Kramer (DOB: 10/3/84), Knoxville: one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Schedule I for Resale, one count of Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Amia Terry Packer (DOB: 8/30/02), Detroit, MI: One count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, two counts of Possession of Schedule I for Resale, two counts of Possession of Schedule II for Resale, one count of Possession of Schedule V for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, one count of Theft of a Firearm, one count of Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

Caitlin Rowell (DOB: 4/3/95), Detroit, MI: One count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, two counts of Possession of Schedule I for Resale, two counts of Possession of Schedule II for Resale, one count of Possession of Schedule V for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, one count of Theft of a Firearm, one count of Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

These arrests are part of an initiative that began in December. The 313 Initiative is a concerted and organized effort by numerous state and local law enforcement agencies to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area who are bringing deadly drug combinations into Knox County and surrounding areas. Click here to read more about the 313 Initiative.