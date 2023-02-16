“Black Daddy: The Movie” Stuns Critics, Winning 30 Film Festival Awards As First Docu-Musical Dedicated to Black Fathers
The acclaimed docu-musical by first-time filmmaker Dame Drummer is building bridges of understanding with its captivating view into the lives of black dads.OAKLAND, CA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the month when the trials and triumphs of black Americans are remembered, a 30x award-winning documentary premieres just in time to add a new dimension to the complicated story of blacks in America. The film, “Black Daddy: The Movie,” written, directed and produced by first-time filmmaker Dame Drummer, allows viewers to journey into the hearts and minds of black dads–providing a very human and vulnerable look into their joys and their struggles. “Black Daddy: The Movie” has earned 30 awards across 25 film festivals in seven countries and four continents– including five “Best Original Film Score” awards for the soundtrack, “Black Daddy: The Sound.”
“I am extremely humbled by the reception “Black Daddy: The Movie” has received around the world. From Singapore, to India, the UK, and North America, our story and its music is connecting with viewers around the globe and that means a lot,” shares Dame Drummer, the writer, director, and producer of the documentary.
Pioneering a new category, “Black Daddy: The Movie” is the first docu-musical to focus exclusively on black fatherhood. Likewise, its soundtrack, “Black Daddy: The Sound” is the first album with songs dedicated solely to the black dad experience.
Dame Drummer, the master storyteller behind the two projects, is an Oakland, California-based singer-songwriter and producer who felt compelled to create the documentary after dealing with his own struggle to heal after divorce and finding a safe space among other black dads who were able to lend an ear and offer wisdom and support.
“The reality is that my joy, my struggles and my aspirations as a black dad in America are typically not depicted in the media. I’ve been so blessed by the brotherhood I’ve experienced with the other black dads, that I wanted to offer the world an opportunity to spend a few minutes inside the life of a typical black dad– in hopes that our experiences can help to build bridges and foster understanding,” says Dame.
“Black Daddy: The Movie” is available on demand on Vimeo. “Black Daddy: The Sound” will drop on February 17, 2023.
ABOUT DAME DRUMMER
Dame Drummer is a singer-songwriter, GRAMMY Award-Winning producer, and award-winning filmmaker dedicated to making high-vibrational music and films that encourage, educate and inspire. In 2022, Dame’s highly acclaimed documentary, “Black Daddy: The Movie” earned 30 awards across 25 film festivals in seven countries and four continents– including five “Best Original Film Score” awards for the soundtrack, “Black Daddy: The Sound.” Dame is an uber-talented lyricist, vocalist and electrifying performer who has toured and collaborated with a host of artists including 3x GRAMMY® winner Fantastic Negrito, GRAMMY® nominated Los Rakas, Martin Luther, the San Francisco Symphony and many others. Dame’s three solo albums include: “Breathe” (2013), "Loveolution" (2019), and “Aye Yai Yai” (2020). Dame is currently GRAMMY® nominated for his production work on the album, “The Movement” by Alphabet Rockers. Visit www.DameDrummer.com to learn more.
"Black Daddy: The Movie" Trailer