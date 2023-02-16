Submit Release
Amusement Park Offers Free Admission to All Current and Former Presidents of the United States of America

To celebrate Presidents' Day Weekend, Kings Dominion Offers Exclusive Invitation

/EIN News/ -- Doswell, VA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This weekend Kings Dominion amusement park has offered free admission to all current and former presidents of the United States of America.  The invitation from the Washington D.C.-area park was issued on its social media channels to celebrate Presidents Day weekend.

In honor of Presidents' Day, this weekend Kings Dominion is offering free admission to all current and former Presidents of the United States of America. #KingsDominion pic.twitter.com/qmG8TzJlQ2

— Kings Dominion (@KingsDominionVA)

The park is open year-round and the complete calendar can be viewed on its website: https://www.kingsdominion.com/calendar-and-hours

So far there's been no word if President Biden or any of the former presidents are going to take up the amusement park on its offer.

About Kings Dominion
Kings Dominion, a 400-acre amusement park located in Doswell, VA off I-95, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 12 world-class roller coasters and Soak City, a top-rated 20-acre waterpark. Kings Dominion is a property of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world.


Chad Showalter
Kings Dominion
chad.showalter@kingsdominion.com

