RosettiStarr Hires Distinguished Congressional Investigator, Enhancing Investigations Practice

Doug Pasternak Leaves Congress as Staff Director of Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations to Join Private Intelligence Industry

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosettiStarr, a global intelligence, investigations, and security services firm, today announced it has added senior congressional investigator Douglas S. Pasternak to its staff.

Pasternak for 16 years has led and managed high-profile and complex investigations and oversight efforts for three separate committees in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. Prior to joining Congress, he was an investigative reporter for nearly two decades at U.S. News & World Report magazine, where he was nominated for two National Magazine Awards, the magazine industry's highest honor, and at NBC Nightly News, where he won numerous investigative honors, including two Emmy Awards for investigations in the business and financial reporting category.

Pasternak will join the RosettiStarr team as Senior Director of Investigations.

Michael Starr, RosettiStarr's Chief Operating Officer, said on Pasternak's hiring, "Our team just got a lot stronger with the addition of Doug Pasternak, a seasoned veteran in the world of investigations. Doug brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to RosettiStarr, making us even better equipped to tackle complex investigations while also helping our clients navigate the congressional investigative process."

"I have always built my investigations on a pillar of solid facts that lead to careful and complete analysis and clear and concise investigative findings," said Pasternak. "I look forward to applying the same skills I've used on Capitol Hill and as a journalist to help RosettiStarr's clients resolve issues of concern, including problems that affect their reputation and bottom line."

Most recently, Pasternak was Staff Director of the U.S. Senate's preeminent oversight subcommittee, the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), part of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. There he oversaw bipartisan investigations into contractor mismanagement of military housing, immigration detention and medical service problems, and criminal justice issues.

Prior to serving as Staff Director at PSI, he was Director of Investigations & Oversight for the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, where he led the premiere 18-month congressional probe into problems with the design, development, and certification of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft that resulted 346 deaths after two crashes. His probe included a review of more than 600,000 pages of records and dozens of critical interviews, which led to bipartisan aviation safety reform legislation signed into law in December 2020.

Pasternak began work on Capitol Hill in 2006, becoming Staff Director and Chief Investigator of the House Science, Space and Technology's Subcommittee on Investigations & Oversight. The committee has broad oversight jurisdiction over all non-Department of Defense federally funded research and development efforts across the entire U.S. government. There he led and managed dozens of investigations regarding science, technology, cybersecurity, homeland security, environmental public health, and other issues. He also conducted oversight of the Departments of Energy, Commerce, and Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, National Institute of Standards and Technology and other federal agencies.

Prior to joining Congress, Pasternak spent nearly two decades as an investigative reporter and investigative producer, primarily focused on national security issues, at U.S. News & World Report magazine and NBC Nightly News, where he conducted hidden camera and other investigations. His reporting and investigations exposed issues of waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement at multiple federal agencies, and has led to investigations by Congress and the Offices of Inspector General at the Department of Defense and Department of Justice.

Pasternak has a B.A. in political science from American University. He has taken graduate National Security Studies classes at the University of Maryland at College Park and studied in Israel and Poland. Over the years, he has lectured on congressional oversight and investigative journalism to hundreds of university students, journalists, government officials and congressional colleagues. He has also been a guest on multiple news shows and radio programs discussing his investigations, including on CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC, NPR, and FOX News and documentaries on the Discovery Channel and PBS's FRONTLINE.

About RosettiStarr

RosettiStarr provides intelligence, investigations, corporate risk and cyber security services to attorneys, management teams and investors worldwide. The firm regularly services corporate enterprises with global operations and major private equity firms and hedge funds with a combined $650 billion in assets under management. RosettiStarr has worked with over 60 of the AmLaw Top 100 Law Firms and has had successful engagements in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.rosettistarr.com.

Telephone: +1 (301) 299-1931

www.rosettistarr.com

Contact Information:

Faith Apt

Media Contact

fapt@rosettistarr.com

(301) 299-1931



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.