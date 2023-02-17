New Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers Provide High Performance Home Audio Experience with Exhilarating Sound
The Ai81 Elite Powered Floorstanding Tower Speakers are a new product recently launched by Fluance AudioNIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluance, maker of high-performance home audio, music systems, and turntables recently launched its next line of powered speakers delivering powerful performance in an all-in-one system. The new Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Tower Speakers produce exhilarating, room-filling stereo sound to provide the ultimate home audio experience for music, movies, and gaming.
“We hope that the Ai81 Speakers will bring all consumers a Hi-Fi experience. We aim to replicate the feelings of a live music performance and seeing a feature film in a theater while in the convenience of your home,” said Saied Swalee, audio engineer at Fluance. “Our target price point is meaningfully set to bring Hi-Fi audio to everyone because sharing our passion for audio while delivering the highest performance possible is very important to our founder and team members at Fluance.”
Rich Stereo Soundscape of a Complete Home Audio System
The perfect solution to level up your home cinema or gaming setup, connect a turntable to enjoy pure analog sound the way the artist intended, or wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth without the need for a separate amplifier or receiver. Add even more bass with the subwoofer out and customize your bass and treble sound profile using the remote.
Robust and Raw Power
Powered by an integrated 150W amplifier, these active Floorstanding Speakers deliver breathtaking imaging with refined detail and impressive bass for an immersive audio experience. Fill any room with exhilarating volume that combines spectacular imaging and detail with raw power.
High-Performance Sound
Dual 6.5-inch woven glass fiber drivers deliver exceptionally accurate midrange with stunning acoustic playback and undistorted, low-frequency performance. High-performance tweeters produce a captivating stereo soundstage while providing spacious off-axis dispersion, allowing you to hear beautifully expressed highs.
“As an audio enthusiast myself, I strive to design product prototypes that I would like to see brought to the market,” Swalee said. “When watching movies or listening to your favorite artist, you want to feel the bass; it needs to be impactful. To achieve this, we decided to implement omnidirectional down-firing bass ports in our design so we could extend the port tube to properly tune the cabinet and optimize sound performance while using the ground to reinforce the lower bass frequencies.”
Premium Components and Refined Audio Profile
These floorstanding loudspeakers are designed with advanced passive crossover techniques, enhanced with DSP, to deliver a balanced frequency response with exceptional accuracy. The built-in amplifier is tuned to perfectly match with the drivers, crossovers, and cabinet ensuring full alignment of the signal path to optimize system performance.
Product Specs
- Speaker Configuration: 2 Way – 3 Driver Powered Floorstanding Speaker System with Integrated Amplifier (Pair – 1x Active, 1x Passive)
- Bluetooth: Yes, Bluetooth 5.0
- Inputs: 2x RCA L/R, Bluetooth, & Digital Optical TOSLINK
- Tweeter: 1 inch Silk Soft Dome Neodymium Ferrofluid Cooled
- Woofer: Dual 6.5 inch Woven, Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds
- Amplifier Power: Class D 150 Watts Continuous Average Output (2x 75 Watts RMS)
- Frequency Response: 30Hz-20kHz (DSP Enhanced)
- Internal DAC: Yes
- Internal Lead Wire: 18 gauge Internal Lead Wire to Reduce Signal Degradation
- Power: Input 100-240V AC (50Hz/60Hz)
- Crossover Frequency: 2200Hz Phase Coherent 12dB/Oct – PCB Mounted Circuitry
- Enclosure: Tuned Down-Firing Port Bass Reflex Design Dampened
- Dimensions: 37.8 x 8.50 x 10.24 inches / 96 x 21.6 x 26 cm (HxWxD) feet installed
- Speaker Weight : Active Speaker: 30.61 lbs (13.88 kg) / Passive Speaker: 29.02 lbs (13.16 kg)
- Phono Preamp: No
- Certifications: cTUVus+CB , ICES, FCC Certified
- Subwoofer Output: Yes, 80 Hz Low-pass Frequency Cutoff
- Total Harmonic Distortion(HTC): <0.1% (THD+ N)
- Wifi Casting: Pairs via Bluetooth with Google Home, Amazon Echo, and AppleTV (Ai81 is not a WiFi speaker)
Pricing and Availability:
The Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Tower Speakers are available now in Black Ash, White Walnut, Natural Walnut, and Lucky Bamboo for $499.99 at Fluance.com and Amazon.com.
For more information on the Ai81 Speakers and other high-quality audio products by Fluance, visit Facebook.com/FluanceAudio and follow @Fluance on Twitter.
Link to product images.
About Fluance
Fluance is a North American-based audio brand established in 1999 that produces high end Home Audio, Music Systems, and High-Fidelity Turntables. Fluance believes everyone should experience audio in its truest form, recreating the performance the way the artist intended. Utilizing only superior components and expert audio engineering, their products are a testament to the performance that can be achieved when a passion for music takes center stage. The perfect complement to any audiophile’s lifestyle, you’ll be enjoying live performances in your home for years to come. Fluance Audio products can be purchased directly at Fluance.com.
