ByFusion Welcomes Douglas Crawford as VP of Engineering and Operations

Senior Addition Enables the Company to Scale Manufacturing and Growth

ByFusion announced today that Douglas Crawford has been tapped to serve as VP of Engineering and Operations. Crawford will drive all aspects of manufacturing and engineering of their proprietary micro-diversion platform designed to repurpose non-recyclable plastic waste into an alternative building material.

Crawford joins ByFusion from SpaceX, where he led the Build Reliability Engineering team in Hawthorne responsible for Dragon, Falcon, and Starship products. Prior to SpaceX, he managed manufacturing engineering teams for various major engine components at Pratt & Whitney.

"Doug's vast engineering experience, strong focus on quality, and engaged leadership style will undoubtedly help us take our platform to the next level," says Heidi Kujawa, ByFusion founder and chief executive officer. "He has been immersed in delivering new, bleeding-edge technologies to critical industries that have a massive impact on society. That aligns with everything that we strive to do for the recycling and construction industries, and we are ecstatic to have him at the helm of our platform as we begin to deliver our capability to the world."

"I'm excited to turn my focus from getting people to Mars to helping solve major problems affecting us on earth. I'm ready to jump in and lead this technology to the next level, enabling a broader use globally. The impact this company and technology can have makes it an exciting mission to get behind and help succeed."

Crawford enters as ByFusion advances its presence in the market as demand for alternative building materials and landfill diversion solutions soar.

About ByFusion

ByFusion®, a Los Angeles, CA certified B Corporation, aims to help decarbonize the planet by solving the global plastic crisis - locally. ByFusion's proprietary Micro Diversion Platform is a landfill alternative designed to transform non-recyclable plastic waste into high-demand, usable products enabling communities, corporations, and governments to realize a cleaner world while creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and revitalizing neighborhoods everywhere. For more information, visit ByFusion or follow @ByFusion on Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005706/en/