Valentina Sánchez Trivella is the new "Universal Woman" 2023.

With the motto "The new era of beauty", the international event "Universal Woman Pageant" was held in the waters of the Persian Gulf, between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. A multicultural meeting of women from different professions, with an age range between 25 and 45 years old, single, married, divorced with or without children, and all women who promote our clear message, which is women are the solid foundation of world's society.

Universal Woman the new era of beauty!

27-year-old Valentina Sánchez-Trivella from Venezuela, was the absolute winner of the event. She was also distinguished for her social work, becoming the recipient of several prizes, including jewelry, trips, dresses, shoes, and a US $100,000.00 cash award.

The evolution of the fashion and beauty industry inspired the organizers of this event to create this new platform that does not measure or weight its participants, but rather seeks to fulfill the dreams of many women who have seen themselves projected on different stages of the world as public figures with no fear of showing their "imperfectly perfect natural beauty”, and who want to make their voices of solidarity to be heard, and to show their talents and abilities.

Instead of just a show to choose a winner who will reign as the most beautiful woman, this annual event is a women's congress which also has the purpose of unifying efforts together with men to rescue the rights of all humans beings on the planet, and to fight for these rights to be consolidated equally. A large representation of women from the five continents participated in this event, with stories of how they have overcome many difficulties in their lives. These stories are worth sharing to inspire many others and such is the case of the new elected "Universal Woman” Valentina Sanchez-Trivella.

Valentina experienced the suicides of both her mother and her grandmother at the age of 15 and 16, and these tragic family events inspired her to create the platform "Make the invisible visible" by helping people suffering from depression.

We are not a platform that was born with the idea of competing with other pre-established events, but seeking to be allies to build bridges of humanitarian aid, something in which the delegates of each national or international event work so hard. The Universal Woman Organization is not looking for the most beautiful face in the world, nor for a woman with the perfect height or physical measurements, our organization is looking for a Goodwill Ambassador who has ease of communication, who can give conferences worldwide, and lend her work and image to different social causes.

During the week of the pageant, numerous events of tourism, culture, and the beauty of various countries on the planet were noted during a fabulous trip through several Emirates aboard the modern and recently launched Costa Toscana cruise ship of the Italian line Costa Cruises.

The event was led by two renowned actresses and beauty queens, including Venezuelan Irene Esser and Brazilian Julia Gama. Carolina Cuartas, CEO of the Organization, renowned image consultant for Beauty Queens events, Alexander González, and Antonio Salazar-Delpino, International Franchises Director, were also present.

Valentina Sánchez-Trivella will be in the city of Los Angeles, CA, fulfilling a variety of duties for the Universal Woman Organization from February 14th-20th, 2023.

