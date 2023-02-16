Qargo Coffee arrives in Santa Monica consolidating a formidable presence in The Golden State

Continuing its expansion in California, Qargo Coffee takes over Santa Monica, bringing the Lavazza Coffee premium experience to the well-known beachfront city.

The expansion of Qargo Coffee is unstoppable; just a few weeks into 2023, the top-tier coffee brand is opening its newest store in California, this time in the iconic city of Santa Monica. Following their tradition of being present at premium and strategic locations, the new venue is located at Santa Monica Place, a luxury mall close to the beach and the famous Santa Monica Pier. With this in mind, the new store aims to capture tourists and locals, inviting them to experience the taste of paradise in a cup at Qargo Coffee.

Based on the experience of other locations across the country, Qargo Coffee knows that a great cup of coffee is the best match for a successful shopping experience. That is why all customers of Santa Monica Place can now enjoy Lavazza Coffee: a premium Italian brand with more than 125 years of experience and a unique high-quality flavor from their sustainable blend Lavazza La Reserva de Tierra, certified by the Rainforest Alliance and proudly served at Qargo Coffee stores.

Qargo Coffee products also include the Italian-inspired Bindi desserts and pastries and the famous plant-based Lotus Energy Drinks, plus multiple grab-and-go options. However, a top-tier menu would not be complete without the exclusive crafted beverages inspired by local flavors, a must in every Qargo Coffee store.

''Besides the great taste of Lavazza Coffee, Qargo Coffee's portfolio stands out for the top quality of all its products: from the crafted beverages to the fresh pastries, the high standards of its menu are very noticeable in comparison to other coffee shops in the area. Furthermore, it's very exciting for us to jump into a growing business and help to build the brand from the beginning, alongside a hands-on team willing to guide us in every step of the process.

We highly encourage individuals to consider the coffee industry for their future business ventures. The rising product demand combined with the support from an experienced team like Qargo Coffee is the perfect recipe for success in a new business. In our case, we are looking forward to continuing expanding and bringing this European and unique experience to more people across Santa Monica and the Los Angeles area.” - said Akram Gendy and Elizabeth Gendy, store operators for Qargo Coffee Santa Monica.

A strategic location, a premium menu, and a deep understanding of the market are the key elements of the master combination that has facilitated the exponential growth of Qargo Coffee. Arriving at such an iconic venue as Santa Monica is a milestone for the company and a sign of its game-changer role in the coffee industry.

“We’re aware that Santa Monica is a landmark for the California and LA area in general, and because of this, we’re thrilled to open a store there, bringing our high-quality products and empowering beach-goers, residents, tourists, employees, etc. This is a key location for our expansion and development plan and marks a great start for 2023.'' - said Sebastian Garcia, Marketing Director for Qargo Coffee.

Qargo Coffee invites all visitors and residents of the Santa Monica area to visit its new store and experience the premium difference of tasting a cup of Lavazza coffee in a unique setting designed to empower creators.

To learn more about Qargo Coffee Santa Monica, visit https://www.qargocoffee.com/

About Qargo Coffee

Qargo Coffee is a specialty coffee shop proudly serving world-famous, sustainably-sourced Lavazza coffee, inspired handcrafted drinks, delicious Italian pastries, tasty baked goods, lunch, and snack options. Founded in 2020, the Florida-based company is on a mission to create a new coffee shop experience. Their locations create an oasis for a moment of relaxation, intimate conversation, gathering of friends, and most importantly empowering the creators.

They are also committed to developing new locations with eco-friendly construction methods and sustainable best practices while positioning to expand in select markets across the U.S.

Find out more about their products and new locations on their social media and their website: https://linktr.ee/qargocoffee

