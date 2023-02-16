ODDZ CITY NFT Project Draws Over 54,000 Participants Ahead of Pre-Sale and Public Sale

Get Ready for the Future of NFTs: ODDZ CITY Project Takes the NFT World by Storm with Over 54,000 Whitelist Participants, their upcoming NFT sale is about to drop soon.

The highly anticipated NFT project, ODDZ CITY, has been making waves in the crypto world with over 54,000 participants in its TT Edition NFT whitelist. The pre-sale of ODDZ CITY NFTs is scheduled to take place on February 15th, followed by the public sale on February 16th.

ODDZ CITY is attracting attention for its high-quality NFTs and various benefits that can be used both online and offline. The project is based on a dystopian science fiction interpretation of "The Wizard of Oz" and is building an ecosystem where people from the real and virtual worlds can interact, encouraging development and evolution.

To bring their vision to life, ODDZ CITY has signed a partnership with OKX, a large global exchange, and is actively partnering with other companies in the NFT space. The team is committed to expanding its business not only in the NFT sector but also in the Web 3.0 field. The ODDZ CITY Web 3.0 platform will offer innovative services such as Evolving NFTs, an NFT synthesis system, and staking functions. The project aims to not only lead the NFT market but also establish itself as a major player in the Web 3.0 field.

In addition, ODDZ CITY is taking steps to provide more content and a more defined project backstory for its users. In the coming weeks, they will unveil their webtoon on the popular Chinese platform, Kuaikan. Webtoons, comic strips that can be read on smartphones and other devices, have become a worldwide phenomenon consumed in over 100 countries.

The ODDZ CITY team also plans to engage with their community through social media and become a part of the virtual creator industry by allowing users to follow their favorite characters on platforms such as Instagram.

The NFT market is growing rapidly, and ODDZ CITY is positioned to take advantage of this trend. With its innovative services, active partnerships, and engaging content, ODDZ CITY is a project to keep an eye on in the coming months.

For more information on the ODDZ CITY project and its upcoming NFT sale, visit their website at http://oddzcity.com/ and follow them on social media.

