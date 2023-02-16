Pickleball World #1 Anna Leigh Waters Re-Signs with Paddletek

World Number One professional pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters has extended her partnership with U.S. paddle manufacturer, Paddletek, and will continue to compete in professional pickleball events with her signature Paddletek paddle.

Niles, MI February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World Number One professional pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters has extended her partnership with U.S. paddle manufacturer, Paddletek, and will continue to compete in professional pickleball events with her signature Paddletek paddle.

“We are honored to continue our relationship with Anna Leigh and her family,” said Curtis Smith, CEO, Paddletek, LLC. “Our entire team is very proud to have witnessed Anna Leigh’s progression to the highest level of professionalism, as well as her #1 ranking.”

Anna Leigh was first introduced to Paddletek in 2018 when she was 11 years old and already a budding talent. Since that time, she and Paddletek have collaborated on paddle design and technology to deliver a high-level performance product to the pickleball marketplace. That collaboration will continue with a signature line of pickleball paddles that can help players of any age or skill level improve their game.

“I’m so excited to continue my relationship on and off the court with Paddletek,” said Anna Leigh Waters. “They have become like family to me and I cannot wait to debut my signature paddle line with Paddletek.”

About Paddletek

Paddletek began as a small family business inspired by a love of the sport and a vision for improving paddle technology. Paddletek has been changing the game since 2010, when they first introduced their advanced honeycomb core. While the brand has grown into one of the leading names in pickleball, the company’s mission remains the same: helping players reach the next level of play.

About Anna Leigh Waters

At just 16 years old, Anna Leigh Waters is a pickleball phenom. Waters began playing pickleball in 2017 when her grandfather taught her and her mother, Leigh, the game while they were in Pennsylvania waiting out Hurricane Irma. Anna Leigh and Leigh partnered to become a dominant force in women’s doubles capturing the Number One Ranking in 2022.

Media Contact: Paddletek

Morgan Handy

Sales and Marketing Manager

morgan@paddletek.com

www.paddletek.com

Media Contact: Anna Leigh Waters

Kelly Wolf

Vice President, Octagon

kelly.wolf@octagon.com

www.octagon.com

Contact Information:

Paddletek, LLC

Morgan Handy

866-972-3353

Contact via Email

https://www.paddletek.com

