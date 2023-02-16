Dynatrace Delivers Real-Time Insights into the Carbon Footprint of Hybrid and Multicloud Ecosystems

"Carbon Impact" app demonstrates the boundless capabilities of the Dynatrace AppEngine and provides customers with precise answers about their cloud ecosystems' carbon footprint and ways to reduce it

Software intelligence company Dynatrace DT announced today the launch of the Carbon Impact app to deliver real-time insights into the carbon footprint of an organization's Dynatrace-monitored hybrid and multicloud ecosystem and precise answers detailing how to reduce its environmental impact. The company developed Carbon Impact using the Dynatrace® AppEngine, a new Dynatrace® platform technology that empowers teams with an easy-to-use, low-code approach to deliver custom, compliant, and intelligent data-driven apps for boundless business, development, security, and operations use cases.

Organizations are increasingly prioritizing sustainability as they work to meet environmental and regulatory requirements. While cloud providers share carbon footprint data, this only covers individual SaaS services rather than complete hybrid and multicloud ecosystems. Additionally, these service-specific insights lack the details teams need to drive action – for example, which hosts, processes, or applications are driving consumption. These deficiencies make reporting and compliance challenging and limit organizations' ability to understand where and how to optimize their ecosystems to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Dynatrace® Carbon Impact addresses these challenges by calculating, tracking, and reporting the carbon footprint of Dynatrace-monitored hybrid and multicloud ecosystems. The Dynatrace platform leverages Carbon Impact and its Smartscape® topology and dependency mapping to provide process- and app-level details for precise optimization insights.

With guidance from the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA) and leveraging formulas from Cloud Carbon Footprint, Dynatrace developed the Carbon Impact app to align key consumption metrics with their contribution to a carbon footprint. Daan Terpstra, CEO at SDIA said, "Understanding the environmental impact of digital products and services is vital to taking meaningful steps to reduce it. Through its precise insights and broad context, Dynatrace Carbon Impact will allow organizations to better assess and optimize the environmental footprint of their hybrid and multicloud ecosystems. We are excited to partner with Dynatrace as we strive for a world with sustainable digital infrastructure."

Dynatrace partners, including Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and sustainability, can use the insights from Carbon Impact to help their customers meet stakeholder and regulatory requirements. John Van Geel, COO of Digital, Cloud, and BDS at Atos, said, "We are committed to helping our clients understand their current digital emissions status, build a roadmap toward emissions reduction, engage staff around sustainability, and ensure their digital services underpin their net-zero targets. As a long-term Dynatrace partner with extensive experience helping customers extract the full value from the Dynatrace platform through best practice adoption and ITSM integration, we are excited to bring Dynatrace Carbon Impact to our joint customers."

Bernd Greifeneder, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Dynatrace, said, "Understanding and minimizing environmental impact is a critical component of organizations' strategies as they work to meet the needs and expectations of their customers, employees, investors, and the communities in which they operate. With Dynatrace Carbon Impact, our customers will be empowered with an easy-to-use solution to understand and optimize the carbon footprint of their cloud ecosystems. By making this available to all Dynatrace SaaS customers, we believe we can improve our collective environmental impact."

The Carbon Impact app will become generally available within 90 days of this announcement. To learn more, visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace DT exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That's why the world's largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

