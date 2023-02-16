Yerba Mate Market to Grow at a Surprising CAGR of 4.9% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Overview

Buenos Aires, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Yerba Mate Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. A significant Yerba Mate Market research report emphasizes key market dynamics of the Yerba Mate industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. Global market analysis report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities, and market status. To build a Yerba Mate business report, a detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. All the data, figures, and information is backed up by well-recognized analysis tools, which include the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the yerba mate market will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate is an important driver for the global yerba mate market. Technological advancements in the market and a rise in demand in the beauty and healthcare industry are expected to propel the global yerba mate market growth.

Yerba mate refers to an herbal tea made from a plant known as Ilex paraguariensis. The twigs and leaves of the yerba mate plant are dried, usually over a fire, and then it is put into hot water to prepare herbal tea. This tea can be served both hot or cold. Commonly known as mate, this beverage is very popular in several countries in Latin America, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay. Yerba mate is a stimulant and contains caffeine. This beverage can also infuse various flavors, such as grapefruit, pomegranate, and others. Different flavors make it a popular choice for many consumers.

Opportunities

Introduction of new flavors

Yerba mate companies are increasingly adding new and exotic flavors to their products as consumers seek various beverages. The younger generation desires drinks that are more experimental. Many companies seek to provide products that satisfy the ever-growing consumer demand for healthy, convenient and non-alcoholic options such as ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, coffee, and energy drinks. These rapid innovations led to an increase in the non-alcoholic drinks market. Consumers are becoming more inclined toward new combinations, increasing the demand for yerba mate drinks. Customers are looking for unique flavors, regional variations on ethnic taste, or mixing with familiar flavours that could provide a multi-sensory and flavorful experience. Sports and energy drinks are expanding into the market. In addition, consumers are shifting towards organic drinks that do not contain chemical ingredients and give them more nutrition and health benefits.

There is the rapid growth of health & wellness, and curiosity around flavor. The confluence of these trends has underpinned the exponential growth of non-alcoholic drinks in influential bars and restaurants, supermarkets and other retail spaces, creating a huge opportunity for the global yerba mate market.

Top Leading Key Players of Yerba Mate Market:

ESTABLECIMIENTO LAS MARIAS,

LA MISSION MILLS ESTABLISHMENT,

Triunfo do Brasil, Mate Factor and EOCTEAS among others.

Investing in this study would grant you access to valuable information, including:

Regional-level breakdowns of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Country-specific market size splits for the most important countries with major market shares.

Market share and revenue/sales data for the industry's leading players.

Analysis of market trends such as emerging technologies, products, and start-ups, as well as PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, and more.

Detailed market size data, including breakdowns by application/industry verticals.

Projections and forecasts for the market's future growth and development.

Global Yerba Mate Market Segmentations:

Type

Argentinian yerba mate

Paraguayan yerba mate

Uruguayan yerba mate

Brazilian yerba mate

Others

Form

Powder

Concentrate

Extracts

Loose leaf

Others

Product Type

Nature

Application

Food

Confectionery

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Products Functional Foods

Personal Care

Distribution Channel

Yerba Mate Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the yerba mate market report are the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, rest of Europe, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, India, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America

South America is expected to dominate the yerba mate market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. In South America, Argentina is expected to dominate the yerba mate market due to the presence of a large production and consumer base along with the social significance associated with the drink. In North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the yerba mate market due to the due to easy availability of a wide variety of yerba mate based products and growing popularity among students. In Europe, Germany is expected to dominate the yerba mate market due to the rising health consciousness among consumers and the need for coffee and tea substitutes.

The region section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points, such as new and replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs, are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to high competition from local and domestic brands and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Yerba mate Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Yerba mate Market , By Type Global Yerba mate Market, By Form Global Yerba mate Market, By Product Type Global Yerba mate Market, By Application Global Yerba mate Market, By Nature Global Yerba mate Market, By End User Global Yerba mate Market, By Distribution Channel Global Yerba mate Market, By Region Global Yerba mate Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Yerba Mate Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Yerba Mate market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Yerba Mate market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Yerba Mate market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Yerba Mate market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Yerba Mate market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Yerba Mate market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Yerba Mate market?

