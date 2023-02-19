Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Awards Grant to New York University Student
The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial.
I have learned a lot from this experience about how to think outside the box, don’t be afraid to be controversial, and of course was reminded that through hard work a lot is possible.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is pleased to announce that Aya Diab is the most recent award winner. In addition, a new scholarship opportunity has also been announced (details below).
— Aya Diab
Aya Diab is currently a junior at New York University, double majoring in Journalism and Politics. She has always loved writing and hopes to use her writing to make the world a better place.
“I am beyond honored to be chosen as this month's scholarship winner. Education is more expensive than ever, and the money I earn will go towards easing the financial aspects of my educational journey. I’m glad Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship has given me the opportunity to work on my writing skills as well as make my journey at university easier. I have learned a lot from this experience about how to think outside the box, don’t be afraid to be controversial, and
of course was reminded that through hard work a lot is possible. Thank you Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship.!”
The scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on the following topics:
1) What are your thoughts on the Andrew Tate - Greta Thunberg Tweet Exchange?
2) Describe 2022 in one word and write an essay explaining why you chose that word.
3) Do you look forward to New Years? Be honest.
Aya chose (1) What are your thoughts on the Andrew Tate - Greta Thunberg Tweet Exchange? Olivia's essay can be viewed on the scholarship website.
NEW SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY
The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship just announced its newest scholarship opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics:
1) Do you think relying on AI language models like ChatGPT for tasks such as writing and answering questions is beneficial or harmful to the development of human intelligence
2) Should college athletes be paid for their sports performances? Discuss the pros and cons of paying college athletes and offer your opinion on whether or not college athletes should be compensated.
3) Is the death penalty an effective form of punishment? Examine the ethics of capital punishment, including its potential for wrongful convictions, racial bias, and human rights violations. Offer your viewpoint on whether the death penalty should be abolished or reformed.
Applications are due by March 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on April 1, 2023.
ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER MIAMI SCHOLARSHIP
The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on "forgotten communities" throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Cooper Miami partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.
The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest.
Paul Miller
Scott Cooper Miami Scholarships
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other