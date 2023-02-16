TogetherWeBringLight: Ukrainians exchange five million incandescent light bulbs for new LED light bulbs

The joint EU-Ukrainian programme, #TogetherWeBringLight, has now also started to work in small towns and urban settlements. Previously, the programme to replace old incandescent light bulbs with new LEDs had only been active in regional centres, as well as in...
