European Joint Research Centre opens its laboratories for training academia and entrepreneurs

The European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) is opening its research laboratories and facilities to training and capacity building for people working in academia and research organisations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the public and private sector in general.

The JRC is offering access to its non-nuclear facilities to researchers and scientists from EU Member States and countries associated with the Horizon Europe programme, including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. For nuclear facilities, the JRC is open to EU Member States and to countries associated with the Euratom Research Programme, including Ukraine.

After following a training and capacity building course at the JRC, scientists are more familiar with the JRC laboratories which can improve the suitability of their proposals for the Open Access to Research Infrastructures programme.

Scientists and technicians will have the opportunity to be trained in chemistry; biosciences/life sciences, physical sciences, ICT, and foresight. Several calls have already been opened.

