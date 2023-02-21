Top BioVeritas Executives Win Coveted Slot in Bioeconomy 500
Award highlights outstanding leaders of the bioeconomy’s development and deploymentBRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioVeritas, an innovative bio-based ingredient company pioneering a leading upcycling process for the clean label movement, today announced that CEO David Austgen and SVP Operations & Engineering Stephen Toon have both been included in the prestigious Bioeconomy 500 for 2023. The award from Biofuels Digest recognizes individuals for their leadership contributions to the bioeconomy’s development and project deployment. It honors scientists, engineers, policy makers, financiers, project developers, feedstock pioneers, offtakers, advocates and supply-chain and distribution partners.
“The bioeconomy has grown leaps and bounds in the past 10 years,” said Biofuels Digest editor Jim Lane. “And it is usually told as a story of technologies and Net Zero pledges — but it is individuals who actually translate opportunity into accomplishment, and the Bioeconomy 500 recognizes those individuals who played the leading part.”
BioVeritas’ solutions are produced via The BioVeritas Process™, the company’s proprietary process that upcycles underutilized and excess biomass from the food and agricultural industries into short- and medium-chain fatty acids through a self-regulating natural ecosystem of microorganisms. This ecosystem mimics what occurs in the gastrointestinal tracts of various ruminant animals. BioVeritas then recovers these organic acids in the greenest manner possible without the use of any harsh or toxic solvents, making it one of the leading clean ingredient solutions available to the market.
“We are beyond pleased to be recognized for our leadership in decarbonization and advancing the bioeconomy through our revolutionary upcycling process,” said David Austgen, chief executive officer for BioVeritas. “Removing petrochemicals from the modern food system has been on the fringes for many years but is moving firmly into the mainstream – and we’re excited to be on the leading edge of that movement.”
About BioVeritas
BioVeritas, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is an innovative bio-based ingredient company pioneering a leading upcycling process for the clean label movement. BioVeritas’ products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit www.bioveritas.com.
