New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces Preliminary Super Bowl Wagering Totals

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) announced preliminary wagering data related to Super Bowl LVII played on February 12, 2023.

Preliminary wagering statistics reported by Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey equine racetracks show that wagering on this year’s Super Bowl totaled approximately $109.3 million, with a projected total sports wagering payout of $96.5 million. This resulted in a win of $12.8 million for the sports wagering books.

These revenue figures include New Jersey’s 12 retail sports books and 27 sports wagering mobile applications.

