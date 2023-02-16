New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces January 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the January 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $211.7 million for January 2023, reflecting a 15.3% increase compared to $183.6 million for January 2022.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of January 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $152.9 million, reflecting growth of 10.9% compared to $137.8 million for the prior period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $72.3 million for January 2023, reflecting a 20.2% increase when compared to $60.2 million in the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $436.9 million for January 2023, reflecting a 14.5% increase from $381.7 million reported in January 2022.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

