More European Union in Cahul: Young European Ambassadors meet local youth and visit EU projects in Moldova 

On 15 February, Young European Ambassadors from the European Union and Moldova, accompanied by Adam Grodzicki, Deputy Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Moldova, and Thomas Alveteg, Head of Development Cooperation at the Swedish Embassy in the Republic of Moldova, visited Cahul and met with local young people and entrepreneurs.

The group met young people who are developing their businesses with the support of the incubator for entrepreneurs, founded and financed by the European Union in Cahul.

The Young European Ambassadors also visited the Digital Lab, an innovation and creativity classroom at the Peter Rumyantsev Lyceum, which was established as part of the EU Startup City Cahul project. Students from the school presented their work and projects.

YEAs in Cahul

“Young people in Moldova are an extremely inspiring example of how young people can change the future of their region. They have not only technological knowledge, but more importantly, enthusiasm and belief in their abilities and in their contribution to the future of the region,” said Joanna Bagadzinska, Young European Ambassador from Poland.

At Cahul University, named after Bogdan Petriceicu Hasdeu, the Young European Ambassadors met with students from Cahul and also schoolchildren from neighbouring localities. Participants visited EU-funded projects to learn more about EU assistance provided to Moldova, and interacted with media representatives.Young European Ambassadors is an apolitical and voluntary youth initiative that connects young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the European Union member states and the United Kingdom. The aim of the initiative is to inform about EU cooperation with the Eastern Partnership countries, its results and the opportunities the EU offers to young people.