VIDEO NEWS RELEASE: AG Moody, McGruff and NASCAR Driver Joey Gase Launch a New Crime Prevention Partnership Ahead of Daytona 500 Race Weekend to Wave the Red Flag on Fentanyl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, McGruff the Crime Dog®, the National Crime Prevention Council and NASCAR driver Joey Gase are waving the red flag on fentanyl by launching a new crime-prevention campaign ahead of the Daytona 500 race weekend. On Saturday, Gase will drive his #53 Ford Mustang adorned with McGruff’s image and the message: Go For Real™—as part of a nationwide campaign warning teens not to purchase counterfeit products.

Additionally, Attorney General Moody is warning about the proliferation of counterfeit pills containing deadly amounts of illicit fentanyl—reminding Floridians that just one pill can kill . The public-safety message is the first of many new adventures between the Florida Attorney General’s Office, McGruff and the NCPC.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I’m excited to stand with McGruff and Joey against counterfeit products—especially fake pills containing fentanyl that are killing record numbers of Americans. This weekend, many people will see Joey’s #53 car and McGruff’s image and be reminded that they can help ‘Take A Bite Out Of Crime.’ We look forward to working with the National Crime Prevention Council to deliver many more public-safety messages to Floridians in the coming months and years.”

National Crime Prevention Council Executive Director Paul DelPonte said, “McGruff and the NCPC are proud to be working alongside Attorney General Moody to keep Florida’s children safe. Let’s remind parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of drugs and to always be aware of what’s going on in their neighborhoods.”

NASCAR Driver Joey Gase said, “I am so excited for the opportunity to drive awareness about serious topics like counterfeit products and fake pills with the Florida Attorney General and McGruff.”

As part of the Go For Real™ campaign, McGruff and Gase are hosting a variety of events leading up to the Daytona 500 race weekend to educate consumers about how counterfeit goods fund dangerous international crime organizations. These goods also hurt consumers by contributing to higher prices for authentic products. This campaign focuses on raising public awareness about the importance of intellectual property and to decrease demand for counterfeit goods in the United States. The public education campaign is aimed at tweens and teens and will tie in the intellectual-property community and law enforcement.

For more information about the NCPC’s Go For Real™ campaign and Gase’s commitment to public safety, click here .

Today’s announcement is the beginning of a new statewide partnership between the Florida Attorney General’s Office, NCPC and McGruff. Back in 1980, a dog in a rumpled trench coat said, “You don’t know me yet. But you will.” Since then, McGruff the Crime Dog® has taught millions of people that the police cannot fight crime alone—crime prevention is everybody’s business and everyone can help “Take A Bite Out Of Crime®.” Through television commercials, comic books, live appearances and more, McGruff has encouraged Americans to take common-sense steps to reduce crime.

For more information about McGruff the Crime Dog® and the NCPC, click here .

Attorney General Moody developed the Dose of Reality Florida website for Floridians to learn how to find help and spot someone who may be abusing drugs. The site serves as a one-stop resource to obtain information about the dangers of opioid misuse, how to receive support for addiction and where to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs.

To learn more about Dose of Reality Florida, click here .